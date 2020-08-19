The cabinet’s regular meeting, chaired by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, yesterday reviewed the annual report of the National Traffic Safety Committee and its recommendations and took the appropriate decision in its regard.

After the meeting, which was held at the Amiri Diwan, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi issued the following statement:

The National Traffic Safety Committee, established at the Ministry of Interior is concerned with developing and designing policies and plans in the field of traffic, studying traffic problems and proposing solution methods, co-ordinating and co-operating with the various bodies who help maintain good, regular flow of traffic, and proposing the development of traffic related legislation, road engineering and transportation in line with international standards and the requirements of the continuous development of roads and transportation.

The report referred to the follow-up of the implementation of the plans of the National Traffic Safety Strategy 2020/2022 and the development of its objectives, the activities of the National Traffic Safety Committee and the National Road Safety Office, and highlighted the award received by the committee for the best global project in sustainable transport management and road safety.

The Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Transport and Communications to renew the membership of the Co-ordination Committee between the entities operating at Hamad International Airport for a period of three years, effective September 13, 2020.

This committee established at the General Civil Aviation Authority is specialised in several areas, including:

Co-ordination of work among all entities operating at Hamad International Airport to facilitate the operations and activities of air transport, the movement of aircraft, passengers, goods and mail to and from Qatar, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and to provide the necessary requirements to facilitate the work of airport activities.

The cabinet then reviewed the 46th report of the work of the National Committee for Prohibition of Weapons from January 1 to April 30, 2020, and took the appropriate decision in its regard. –QNA