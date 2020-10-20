People can call 107 to book an appointment to take the flu vaccine, advised Dr Abdullatif al-Khal, chair of the National Health Strategic Group on Covid-19 and head of the Infectious Diseases Division at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) .

The flu vaccine can also be taken during visits for other appointments at the Primary Health Care Centres or the nearest health facility during the non-peak hours to avoid rush, he said.

He told Qatar TV yesterday through a telephone interview that the symptoms of the seasonal flu could include body temperature of 40C, body, joints, bones and muscle pain, cough, inflammation of the upper respiratory tract, and headache.

“The seasonal flu could also lead to severe complications in some people, depending on their age and health conditions and require hospitalisation, ICU admission and even result in death. The World Health Organisation reports around 650,000 cases of flu deaths a year,” Dr al-Khal added.