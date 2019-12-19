The Qatar embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal, celebrated the Qatar National Day (QND) at Crown Plaza Solti hotel. Qatar ambassador Yusouf bin Mohamed al-Hail received the guest of honour, Nepal Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun. The event was attended also by a number of dignitaries from government, political, parliamentary, and economic institutions and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Nepal.

The event kicked off with Qatar and Nepali national anthems, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony. Ambassador al-Hail thanked Nepal and the participants of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the envoy explained that the slogan of this year’s QND celebrations, ‘Al Maali Kaydah’ (the path of excellence is difficult) reflects the belief of successive generations of Qatari youth.

He pointed out that the slogan is inspired by a poem of the founder of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohamed al-Thani. The Qatar National Day highlights the strength and resilience of the country.

The ambassador stated that Nepali workers enjoy the respect and appreciation of the leadership of the State and the Qatari people because of their integrity, sincerity and dedication and their reflection of the high ethics of Nepali nation. “Qatar National Vision 2030 has plans for other major projects and would like to continue this co-operation it’s our intention to carry on further after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I support Visit Nepal 2020 initiative launched by the Ministry of Tourism with an aim to bring in 2mn tourists in a year. Nepal is a country of choice as a destination for tourism, trade and investment opportunity and both Nepal and Qatar should boost their economic relations,” he added. ( QNA )

Source:gulf-times.com