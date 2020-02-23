After witnessing the huge turnout of visitors at Al Khor Family Park last weekend, some citizens have suggested that an e-ticketing system should be introduced to enable visitors to buy tickets online and thereby reduce the time spent by the public before the ticket counters.

In comments to local Arabic daily Arrayah, they said while the newly renovated park is an excellent recreation spot, it still needs some basic facilities and upgrades to the related infrastructure to make it even better and more easily accessible.

They suggested that a Karwa bus service may be introduced to take families directly from Doha to the park and this would eventually reduce the number of vehicles that require more parking lots.

Besides, the road works there should be completed as soon as possible to maintain a smooth traffic flow on the roads leading to the park. According to reports, some visitors had to spend up to two hours for gaining access to the park last Friday.

The roads also need to have proper lighting because the park is open until 11pm.

The visitors also suggested that more entry points and gates should be made accessible to the public during peak times to avoid long waiting hours.

The park should have more personnel to guide the visitors and also clear guiding signs.

Nawwaf al-Sada said the park is set to be a popular family destination especially during holidays and weekends. He added that children are expected to learn a lot about the environment and wildlife at the park.

Khalid al-Rayis said the park needs to introduce a more effective system to manage the influx of a large number of visitors during peak hours. He said that last weekend he spent around 45 minutes to get an entry ticket. The general impression about the renovated park, among both nationals and expatriates, is that it is an amazing place that will be a landmark and a new achievement for the country to build on in the future.

Source:gulf-times.com