The Ministry of Trade and Industry, in cooperation with Al-Fardan Motorcycle Company, and the Ducati Bicycle Agent, announced the recall of the Ducati Super Pike 1299 Panigali Superleggera year of manufacture 2017, due to the possibility of a defect in the production of the front brakes, and this action comes within the framework of continuous coordination and follow-up by the Ministry to ensure the extent of commitment and compliance Bicycle agents track and correct bike defects to protect consumer rights.