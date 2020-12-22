According to MADLSA, all workers in the State of Qatar can now change jobs without having to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) anytime during their contract period. While the removal of the NOC covers all workers, the rules to end an employment contract and change jobs differ for different categories of workers. Sep 15, 2020

