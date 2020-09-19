Careers where robots are replacing humans























































































Slide 1 of 43: Workers have long feared losing their jobs to newcomers, but the threat has changed somewhat in the digital age, with automated technologies posing a new form of competition for human labor. With 2.3 million already present in the global workforce, robots are now projected to supplant 20 million manufacturing jobs by 2030, including 1.5 million jobs in the United States. The shock of a pandemic is expected to only accelerate this shift, as industries turn to technological improvements to alleviate financial losses and the health risks of continuing to do business. The jobs that follow are just some of those poised to become increasingly automated. Related: 25 Companies With the Most Work-From-Home Jobs Right Now