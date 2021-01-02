The quarterly bulletin issued by the Qatar Central Bank in November 2020 showed that the total credit facilities granted by banks in November increased by 2.6 billion riyals to 1126.4 billion riyals from 1123.8 billion riyals last October, and it was higher by 9.7% than its level of 1026.5 billion riyals a year ago. In November 2019. The credit granted to the public sector increased in November by 1.9 billion riyals to 353.3 billion riyals from the level of 351.4 billion riyals last October, and a percentage increase of 16.4% over the year-earlier level of 303.6 billion riyals in November 2019. The credit granted to the sector increased About 0.2 billion riyals to 697.3 billion riyals, and it became 7.7% higher than its level a year ago of 647.3 billion riyals in November 2019. The credit granted abroad stabilized in November with a slight increase to 75.8 billion riyals from 75.6 billion in October 2020, and it was at the level of Also 75.6 billion riyals a year ago.

The credit granted to the services sector was the fastest-growing, as it nearly doubled, and ranked first by 187.2 billion riyals in November compared to 186.6 billion in October, and was 12% higher than a year ago of 167.2 billion riyals. The credit of the real estate sector followed, which remained in second place with a decline of 1.8 billion riyals from October to 151.8 billion riyals compared to 153.6 billion riyals in October, and was at 147.1 billion a year ago. Consumer sector credit advanced to third place, with an increase of 2.8 billion riyals to 147.2 billion riyals in November, compared to 144.4 billion riyals in last October and 136.3 billion a year ago. The trade sector retreated to fourth place, with a decline to 146.5 billion riyals in November from 147.3 billion riyals last October, and it was at the level of 132.8 billion riyals a year ago. The contractor sector credit followed in fifth place, slightly up from October to 37. 4 billion, up from 34.8 billion a year ago. Credit for the industry sector remained in sixth place, with an increase of 0.5 billion riyals from October to 16.4 billion riyals in November, but it was at the level of 17.5 billion riyals a year ago.

Bank

deposits. By the end of November, total bank deposits decreased by 1% from last October, to about 884.8 billion riyals. It was 6.5% higher than its level a year ago of 830.5 billion riyals. The total deposits were distributed among public sector deposits, private sector deposits, and non-resident deposits. Public sector deposits decreased by 3.1 billion, to reach by the end of November to 252.9 billion riyals compared to 256 billion riyals last October, and it was 2.8% less than a year ago. 260.2 billion riyals in November 2019. Private sector deposits increased in November by 0.6 billion riyals compared to October, to the level of 393.2 billion, and it was 6.9% higher than its level in November 2019 of 367.7 billion riyals. Non-resident deposits increased in November by about 11.5 billion from last October to 238.7 billion riyals, and it was 17.8% higher than its level of 202.5 billion riyals a year ago in November 2019.

Money supply

The bulletin also included the numbers of the narrow money supply (M1) and the broad money supply (M2). The narrow money supply (M1) increased by the end of November by 0.8 billion riyals compared to last October, to reach the level of 147.6 billion riyals, an annual increase of 0.5% compared to November 2019. On the other hand, the broad money supply (M2) stabilized at the level of 583.1 billion riyals, without any doubt. Last October, and an annual increase of 3.5% compared to November 2019.