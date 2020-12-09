His Excellency Mr. Hamad bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Chairman of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority, affirmed that the National Day of the state is a precious occasion for everyone who lives on its land, and in it the people express feelings of love, pride and gratitude to their leader, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and it is an opportunity To celebrate the country’s achievements in all political, economic, social, human and environmental fields to build a safe, prosperous and developed society, and all citizens renew their determination to actively contribute to achieving the aspirations of the Qatar National Vision 2030, and the commitment of the State of Qatar to the established principles and values ​​is affirmed by linking the past and the present And evoke the achievements of the founder of the state.

The head of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority said, in a statement to Qatar News Agency / QNA / on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar, that the National Day contributes to strengthening the values ​​of loyalty and solidarity around the rational leadership that carried on shoulders the renaissance and glory of Qatar, and followed the path of the founder in the paths of pride, dignity and sovereignty On this day, the State of Qatar celebrates its achievements and its ability to overcome many challenges that faced its path, which earned the state a number of values, most notably loyalty and strength of cohesion among the components of society, and the consolidation of confidence in the development process.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar preserves the values ​​and principles established by the founder, “may God have mercy on him”, through various slogans during the National Day celebrations over the previous years, as those slogans are principles and values ​​on which the people of Qatar are brought up and are passed down to different generations.

The head of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority noted that the authority has put in place robust work mechanisms to ensure the achievement of its objectives. For all of this, the authority has worked on the integrity and behavior charter of public employees, which was issued by Cabinet Resolution No. (18) for the year 2020, and the authority succeeded in raising awareness of this charter through Organizing a number of training courses on introducing the Charter of Integrity and Conduct of Public Officials, some of which were through personal attendance, taking into account all the precautionary requirements, and others were coordinated through the technology of remote visual communication in light of the current situation.

His Excellency affirmed that the Corona pandemic did not hinder the State of Qatar from completing the self-evaluation review of the State of Qatar within the United Nations Convention against Corruption, as well as participating in the self-evaluation review of the Republic of Pakistan within the framework of the same agreement.

He added that the authority is making great efforts to promote Qatar’s vision in supporting the pillars of transparency, integrity and combating corruption, through many legislative tools such as laws and regulations that work to reduce conflicts of government responsibility interests, and charters that support transparency in managing public affairs.

He stressed that the authority has striven to fulfill its international obligations under these exceptional circumstances by participating in international conferences and forums through the technical participation of experts and specialists in all discussions and sessions that take place remotely, and perhaps the most important of which is the meetings of the bodies responsible for protecting integrity and combating corruption in the Cooperation Council for the Gulf States. Arab countries, participation in the Second Conference of the State of Palestine “Policies of Integrity, Transparency and Accountability between Theory and Practice”, the International Anti-Corruption Conference in South Korea, and participation in the meetings for drafting the political declaration of the United Nations General Assembly at its special session that will be held in 2021.

His Excellency pointed out that the Corona pandemic is an exceptional challenge for all countries of the world, and it is not a secret for all the efforts made by the State of Qatar to combat this epidemic through His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, presiding over the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, in which His Highness affirmed On the importance of the participation of all parties in the efforts made by the state to confront the epidemic, which are efforts that have received wide international praise from countries, and to contain this pandemic and limit its spread, the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority followed all the directives issued and circulated them and obligated the Authority’s employees to them.

His Excellency stressed that the pandemic was not an obstacle to the continuity of work, as the authority held all its meetings at the national and international levels as well through the remote visual communication feature, and it is worth noting that the Corona pandemic may generate a new type of new complaints associated with this challenge, namely dealing with the consequences Corona pandemic, which did not exist before, and accordingly, the authority carefully followed up all the recommendations issued by international organizations on this matter and on enhancing integrity and transparency in times of crises and disasters such as the crisis generated by the Corona pandemic.

The head of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority pointed out that the wise vision of the wise leadership and its sound directives contributed to transforming the challenges, the most prominent of which is the unjust blockade, which lasted for more than three years, into development opportunities, as the State of Qatar is witnessing under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al The second, the beloved Emir of the country, a comprehensive renaissance that keeps pace with the times and foresees the promising future and achieves development rates and growth that dazzled the world, and the features of this renaissance are reflected in the great development that the country is witnessing at all levels.