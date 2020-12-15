The Qatar Chamber, represented by its Chairman, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Muhammad Al Thani, participated in the meeting of the 29th session of the General Assembly and the 30th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Austrian Arab Chamber of Commerce, which was held today through visual communication technology.

During the meeting, the report on economic and commercial cooperation between Austria and the Arab countries was discussed, in addition to the topics on the agenda.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Muhammad Al Thani stressed the importance of strengthening trade and economic cooperation relations between Arab countries and Austria, pointing to the important role that the Arab-Austrian Chamber of Commerce plays in this direction, as it is considered a bridge between Austria and Arab countries in various fields, and has been operating since It was established in 1989 to support, enhance and encourage economic and commercial activities between the Arab and Austrian sides, in addition to achieving scientific and cultural communication and technology transfer.

His Excellency praised the depth of cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Austria, and their keenness to enhance trade and investment cooperation and to strengthen relations between businessmen in each of them in a way that benefits the economies of the two countries, which are linked by strong and multiple relations in the political, economic and cultural fields, at a time when these relations are witnessing progress. Especially remarkable since the opening of the Austrian Embassy in Doha in 2011, indicating that the private sector in the two countries is working to support and strengthen these relations through joint cooperation.

He stressed the keenness of Qatar and Austria to increase the volume of trade exchange between them, which amounted to 210 million US dollars last year, and about 138 million dollars by the end of the third quarter of this year.

He pointed out that the private sector in Qatar is keen to strengthen cooperation with its Austrian counterpart, pointing out that there are 33 Austrian companies operating in the Qatari market with partnerships with Qatari companies, as well as the presence of three Austrian companies with 100 percent capital.