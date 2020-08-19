The Environment Committee, one of the sub-committees of the Food Security and Environment Committee of the Qatar Chamber, held a meeting at the Chamber’s headquarters, to discuss the proposed legislative decisions of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment regarding the organization, recycling and treatment of waste. Environment Committee, and Mr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Ansari, Vice Chairman of the Committee.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Hamad Jassim Al-Bahr, Director of the Department of Recycling and Waste Treatment, representing the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, and Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Obaidli said that this meeting comes as a complement to the previous meeting, with the aim of reviewing the studies carried out by the Ministry of Municipality and the steps it has taken in order to make these decisions For its part, he also indicated the importance of developing the waste recycling industry to become economically feasible through the state’s role in providing incentives to the private sector to pump its investments in that industry, given its future impacts on the environment.

He indicated coordination with the Ministry to hold a meeting with the consulting company to fully exchange information about waste management to achieve balance between all parties, with the participation of national cadres in the studies provided by the consulting company, and for his part, Mr. Hamad Al-Bahr reviewed the most important laws and ministerial decisions that contribute to reducing waste in The state, the protection of the environment from pollution, the encouragement of investment in the waste recycling sector, the preservation of the public cleanliness and the urban and aesthetic character of the state.

Al-Bahar said that the ministry has a clear strategy that aims to recycle and treat waste based on recent studies that it is currently working on and a set of legislative decisions that achieve a range of benefits, including supporting companies and factories in recycling activities with raw materials, reducing financial burdens for processing and transportation, and contributing to preservation. On the environment by reducing the amount of materials that are buried or burned.

He explained that there are eight reports currently being prepared in waste management, which include collecting and analyzing data, infrastructure, awareness of the importance of waste recycling and treatment, and the participation of the private sector in this process and others in coordination with the consulting company, and he indicated that the waste treatment department conducts a survey and studies all Five years in order to find out the proportions of waste in household waste per ton.

For his part, Dr. Saif Al-Hajri said that it is important to know the correct proportions of household waste, stressing the importance of choosing to analyze waste every year or two and having a database in order to increase the participation of the private sector in the process of treating and recycling waste, and at the conclusion of the meeting, it recommended The committee stressed the importance of having a group of companies and factories that recycle household waste, but that there is competition between the private sector to provide better service and higher quality.