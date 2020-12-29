Application for Modifying Resident’s Details
- Topics : Employment and Workplace, Visas and Official Documents
- Audience : Individuals, Business
You can submit an application to modify resident’s details to General Directorate for Border Passports and Expatriate. These details include: addition for new born, separation from passport, change nationality or occupation, modifying sponsor’s name, transfer of residency permit details and loss of passport or ID.
Offline Instructions
- Download and fill out application form.
- Attach the required documents explained in important notes section in the form according to each request.
Service Center
General Directorate for Border Passports and Expatriate Affairs.
Fees
A fee of QR200 applies to modify resident’s details.
Related services
Residents and companies may submit a request online through the Ministry of Interior website to obtain the approval on changing their employer/sponsor.
