You can submit an application to modify resident’s details to General Directorate for Border Passports and Expatriate. These details include: addition for new born, separation from passport, change nationality or occupation, modifying sponsor’s name, transfer of residency permit details and loss of passport or ID.

Offline Instructions

  • Download and fill out application form.
  • Attach the required documents explained in important notes section in the form according to each request.

Service Center

General Directorate for Border Passports and Expatriate Affairs.

Fees

A fee of QR200 applies to modify resident’s details.

  
Hours of Operation
  • Phone: 44330000
  • Fax:44322927

 

 

