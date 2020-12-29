Application for Modifying Resident’s Details

Employment and Workplace, Visas and Official Documents Audience : Individuals, Business

You can submit an application to modify resident’s details to General Directorate for Border Passports and Expatriate. These details include: addition for new born, separation from passport, change nationality or occupation, modifying sponsor’s name, transfer of residency permit details and loss of passport or ID.

Offline Instructions

Download and fill out application form.

Attach the required documents explained in important notes section in the form according to each request.

Service Center

General Directorate for Border Passports and Expatriate Affairs.

Fees

A fee of QR200 applies to modify resident’s details.