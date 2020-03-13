Children's play area inside parks closed: Ministry

The Peninsula Online

Doha: Ministry of Municipality and Environment has issued a statement saying all children’s play area in public parks will remain closed.

In the statement published on social media the ministry said: “In the context of preventive measures and precautionary measures taken by Qatar to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (Covid 19), the Ministry of Municipality and Environment has decided to close all the children’s play area in the parks, in order to ensure the safety and health of visitors.”

Earlier Awqaf had issued directives for mosques and worshippers to reduce the spreading of coronavirus.

In a positive development 121 evacuees from Iran, who were in quarantine, were released this morning after their tests were negative.

Qatar has reported 262 positive cases till now. Ministry of Public Health said that they are all being treated in isolation and further screenings are being done.