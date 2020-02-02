The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak has jumped to 304, the government said on Sunday, as foreign nations imposed extraordinary travel restrictions on China, and airlines suspended flights.

At least 304 people in China were confirmed dead in the 24 hours to the end of February 1, according to the National Health Commission. Thousands more were confirmed infected, bringing that total to 14,380 people.

More:

Hubei, the central province where the outbreak originated, accounted for all the new fatalities – 45. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, which is home to 11 million people, 32 people died.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, February 2

City officials fired over coronavirus response

Six officials in the city of Huanggang, which neighbours Wuhan, have been fired over “poor performance” in handling the outbreak, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Xinhua cited the mayor as saying the city’s “capabilities to treat the patients remained inadequate and there is a severe shortage in medical supplies such as protective suits and medical masks.”

In the smaller cities around Wuhan, doctors have told Al Jazeera that they have resorted to using disposable rain ponchos and plastic bags to protect themselves because there is not enough equipment to go around.

Read more here.

Cremation, no funerals: health authorities

China’s health authorities are advising that the bodies of those who have died from the coronavirus should be cremated immediately and that there should be no funerals.

Bodies of #nCoV2019 victims should be cremated close by and immediately. Burials or transfer of the bodies not allowed. Funerals not allowed to avoid spread of the virus: National Health Commission (File Photo) pic.twitter.com/IsAHnuY4Rk — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 2, 2020

Uber suspends scores of Mexico accounts to curb virus spread

The ride-hailing company Uber said on Saturday it suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases in Mexico and all nine suspected cases were later declared negative.

Uber said in a statement posted on its Twitter account that two drivers may have transported a user who is possibly infected with the new coronavirus. It added the suspended users should contact health authorities if they develop symptoms.

Read updates from Saturday, February 1 here.