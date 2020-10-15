Citi’s Vice Chairman Ray McGuire to step down

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc <C.N> Vice Chairman Ray McGuire will leave the bank after 15 years in various roles to pursue his “lifelong passion for public service”, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

McGuire, who was also most recently Citi’s chairman of banking, capital markets and advisery, has decided to run for mayor of New York, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/15/nyregion/ray-mcguire-mayor-nyc.html earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Imani Moise in New York and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)