A number of citizens supported the step taken by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, which is to divide the fourth stage into two phases, so that the work of the first phase begins on the first of September, while continuing to assess the situation and study the re-imposition or lifting of some restrictions based on developments in the middle of September and begins Work in the second phase at the beginning of the third week of September. Citizens said in the survey conducted by Al Sharq that the step is sound and confirms the concern for the health of citizens and their protection from the Corona epidemic. Citizens said that the measure would prevent the country from spreading a new wave, as happened in many countries, even advanced ones, which worked to lift restrictions at once.

Citizens said that setting a specific percentage to lift restrictions took into account the different sectors and the various activities in the country. Meanwhile, citizens called on the various parties to maintain the specified rate for opening and closing, and citizens stressed the need to apply precautions and preventive measures in the regions in which restrictions have been lifted by 100% so that they are not a cause of the spread of the virus again, and citizens pointed out that the Supreme Committee was keen On the return of normal life in all sectors, but at the same time it was keen to avoid a wave or an increase in cases after Qatar maintained the rate of spread of the virus thanks to the plans developed by the Ministry of Public Health.

Dr.. Abdul Aziz Kamal: The decision to divide the stage is rational and proper

Dr. Abdulaziz Kamal, a former member of the Shura Council and a professor of psychology at Qatar University, said that the decision to divide the fourth stage is a sound decision and indicates keenness to monitor the spread of the epidemic, especially since cases still exist, but the death rate is low. He added, “The decision was taken as a precaution to avoid any new cases of the disease.” In the meantime, he noted that many developed countries, such as Germany, Italy and other Arab countries, have begun to take such precautions because cases have begun to increase in preparation for the emergence of a new wave of the epidemic. He said: We in Qatar also have to take caution and caution because citizens and residents are not bound by the procedures set by the Ministry of Public Health, and the evidence for this is the increase in cases.

Dr. said. Abdulaziz, the measure taken by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management is adopted in all countries of the world so that restrictions are not lifted once, because lifting them in this way causes the disease to spread again. And he added: If we take into account that during the coming period, schools will open in their three phases, and universities, we see that the decision is sound and came on time, and we, citizens and residents, have to adhere to the procedures set by the Ministry of Public Health, especially since the disease has no vaccine yet to eliminate it and everything we hear. Serums are useless or effective and focus on commercial aspects.

Dr.. Shafi Al Shafi: Carelessness guarantees health safety

Dr. Shafi Al Shafi, the advisor at the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, described the decision to divide the fourth stage of the release of restrictions as a wise and thoughtful decision, imposed by reality, because cases still exist, but not at the first rate, as we used to record cases of up to 2000 or more or a little less per day. Dr. Shafi pointed out that the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management carried out the first, second and third stages without delay and was monitoring the situation closely. But when the fourth stage came, it was slowed a little, which is wit and wisdom, because moving at the same pace that was going on in the three stages may have a negative result.

“Therefore, the committee decided to divide the stage into two parts and determine the percentage of opening in every activity in the country,” he added. Dr. Shafi praised the steps taken by the Ministry of Public Health, which are approved by the higher authorities in the country, which closely monitors the health situation with great care and directed to provide facilities to any health authority in the country. Meanwhile, Dr. Shafi drew attention to the great health assistance Qatar provides to all countries of the world in order to contain the pandemic because Qatar feels that it has a commitment imposed by brotherhood and brotherhood towards humanity in all parts of the world.

Dr.. Yousef Al-Kadhim: We practiced our lives without the complete closure

Dr. said. Yousef Al-Kadhim, Secretary-General of the Arab Union for Voluntary Work, that the measures taken by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management in Qatar in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health are considered professional measures that indicate that the country has done what is necessary to combat the virus, and at the same time the country is practicing its service and economic activity so that neither citizens nor residents are affected Unlike the countries that imposed a complete ban on their lives, causing damage in all areas. He added, “The strategy taken by the Ministry of Public Health to eradicate the epidemic deserves to be studied and modeled because the country started fighting the pandemic without lockdown, which is a mistake that some countries have made.”

Dr drew. Al-Kadhim indicated that the Supreme Committee for Disaster Management succeeded in the various advanced stages, first, second and third, and the result was controlling the epidemic by activating preventive measures and measures. Except that d. Al-Kadhim stressed the importance of applying these measures in the next stage because it is a crucial stage, either the end of the virus or the return to square one, and then it is difficult to control the pandemic, God forbid, deaths may occur, which are very few in Qatar compared to the rest of the world. He added: We are very careful about a setback again, as happened in Spain, but we can avoid the setback if we adhere to the measures.

Fatima Al-Jusaiman: We do not want to go back

Fatima Al-Jusaiman, a businesswoman, said that Qatar has come a long way, which has lasted nearly six months in combating the Coronavirus, and the successes achieved throughout this period must be preserved by controlling the rate of spread of the pandemic, noting that slowing down in the fourth stage and dividing it into two parts is a sound behavior and is required because the activities are fully opened. After a period of closure, it will have confirmed negative results, and it was understood by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, which was keen not to go backwards, where we were living during the spread of the pandemic.

Fatima Al-Jusaiman praised the measures taken by the Supreme Committee since the first cases of the epidemic, as the committee did not order a halt to commercial, social and cultural activities all at once, but rather they were graduated to ensure vitality and activity. Al-Jusayman pointed to the shift that occurred in the field of service provision during the period of the virus spreading through electronic outlets, describing this trend as important and the latest new shift that had to be experienced. She added, “If there are advantages to the pandemic, it has forced us to enter into new experiences, whether at the level of services or even at the social level, as marriages have increased at the time of the spread of the virus because marriage procedures and costs have been greatly reduced.”

Dr.. Mohammed Al-Kubaisi: Rushing decisions comes at a heavy price

Dr. Muhammad Khalifa Al-Kubaisi, the Human and Administrative Development Trainer, said that the findings of the competent authorities that divided the fourth stage into two parts is the result of a collective deliberate decision drawn up by the state and in which the specialists and experts participated, including the Ministry of Public Health. Dr. Al-Kubaisi pointed out that he notes in the decision of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management that it was keen on harmonizing the fight against the pandemic and providing the climate for production and service bodies to carry out their duty in society. He stressed that such collective decisions, which must be heard and implemented, whether we are citizens or residents, because neglecting the implementation of decisions will have negative consequences and a heavy cost to individuals, society and institutions.