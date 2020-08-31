With the start of the implementation of the fourth phase of the gradual lifting of the precautionary restrictions imposed to combat the Coronavirus, a number of citizens affirmed that passing the fourth phase of gradual lifting of restrictions will succeed in solidarity and cooperation, especially since all members of society have a responsibility and duty, in the interest of the safety of everyone, pointing out To the importance of intensifying awareness, and focusing during this period on commitment and non-complacency, so that the responsible, citizen and resident are committed to implementing the precautionary measures dictated by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management. They said to “Al Sharq” that the institutional authorities should focus on ensuring commitment to implementing procedures and adherence to proportions and numbers, whether in restaurants, cinemas or commercial complexes, noting the importance of cooperation between all members of society and the competent authorities to successfully overcome this stage, especially since the coming period needs more. Monitoring and intensifying awareness, as it coincides with the start of the new school year.

Some of them suggested that educational videos be produced and focused on them to educate parents and students, and spread them through social networking sites and applications, in order to intensify awareness during this stage, and contribute to its success and pass it as the first three stages were passed, pointing to the importance of adaptation and getting used to the lifestyle. New, the application of precautionary measures and the concern for eating healthy, which enhances immunity.

Dr.. Ibrahim Al-Maslamani: There is a need for solidarity and cooperation to achieve success

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Maslamani believes that passing the fourth stage of the gradual lifting of restrictions will succeed through solidarity and cooperation, especially since everyone has a societal responsibility, so that the responsible, citizen and resident are committed to implementing the precautionary measures dictated by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, indicating that it is expected that Society succeeds in passing this stage, just as it succeeded in passing the first three stages, especially as our rational government is making efforts to do so. He said: I think that the citizen must abide by the application of precautionary measures with all that they include in terms of social distancing, wearing masks and using disinfectants, with the need to adhere to them, as well as all state agencies and institutions each of them must also fulfill the role assigned to them, whether with supervision and control to ensure the implementation of these measures.

He stressed that the fourth stage of lifting restrictions came as a result of plans studied by the state, which know the reality of the situation, so citizens must abide by the instructions issued by the state in order to ensure the safety of everyone who lives on this good land.

Abdullah Al-Tamimi: Individuals are required to self-censorship

Abdullah Jassim Al-Tamimi said that all the four stages of the gradual lifting of the precautionary restrictions were wonderful, studied and carefully planned stages, but that we must continue to take caution and caution, especially since the Corona virus is still present and there is no treatment for it yet, explaining that it must Everyone adheres to the precautionary measures, especially since there are some infected people who did not show symptoms of the virus but they are carriers and carriers of the infection, and they may mix with people in the community. He pointed out that passing the fourth stage needs patience and patience, especially as it coincides with the start of the new school year, pointing out that some people do not have sufficient awareness, and they must realize that the virus is still present, so it is necessary to adhere to social distancing, avoiding gatherings and not mixing, meaning that these The stage needs not to be neglected by members of society. And he continued:

He stressed that the authorities and institutions must focus on ensuring commitment to implementing procedures and adherence to proportions and preparation, whether in restaurants, cinemas or commercial complexes, noting the importance of cooperation between all members of society and the competent authorities to successfully overcome this stage.

Adel Al-Hashemi: We need more oversight and increased awareness

Adel Al-Hashemi stressed that in order for us to succeed in passing the fourth stage of lifting the precautionary restrictions, all individuals and community institutions must concert their efforts, indicating his belief that society is already aware of the need to adhere to and adhere to the precautionary measures set by the state and their application. He said that despite the state institutions exerting efforts during the last period, facilitating procedures and making them electronic in front of auditors, this stage is sensitive and requires more efforts, especially for parents, as the fourth phase coincides with the start of the new school year, so realistic procedures must be applied, especially from Institutions that are keen to provide quality educational services, explaining that the state has put in place measures to protect everyone and limit the spread of the virus, but everyone has a responsibility and a specific role to play, so the citizen must adhere to and adhere to the measures issued by the state, and educate children about the importance of social distancing, wearing masks and using sterilizers .

Maryam Al Hammadi: We have to rethink all aspects of our lives

Mrs. Maryam Yassin Al Hammadi believes that the return to normal life is a reality, as it seems that the world is on the verge of coexisting with the Corona virus for a long time, and indeed now we begin to practice normal life in an unusual way, noting that this does not conflict with the natural anxiety that feels With parents about the expected risks, whether inside schools or through children’s communication with their peers. She indicated the importance of realizing that moving to the fourth stage does not mean returning to our lives, but rather returning to our lives in a different way, explaining that it is a responsibility that we all bear in society, the family, the school, the media, and everyone without exception, and with the challenges that schools will face, and this needs the family to emphasize Her children to take responsibility, that is, it is a golden opportunity to make children responsible for their learning, without support. And she continued:

She said that we trust in the wise decisions that will be decided by the Crisis Management Committee, which will consider what needs to be done when needed, even if e-learning is alone at some point, especially in the last months of 2020, and we all hope to find global radical solutions to the current global situation.

Iman Al-Basti: Institutional bodies are required to monitor and enforce laws

Mrs. Iman Al-Basti stressed that the success of the fourth stage depends on the citizen and the extent of his commitment, especially since everyone has realized the importance of commitment to apply precautionary measures and the periodic examination carried out by the state, which contributes to discovering more cases of infection, noting the importance of resisting this epidemic by prevention and by applying precautionary measures. Especially since it is known that prevention is better than treatment, in order not to be exposed to infection, and the effect of the virus varies according to the immunity of each person. And she stressed the need to adhere to wearing the cam, continuous sterilization, non-mixing, and commitment to social distancing, especially since there is no treatment or vaccine for this virus in the whole world until now, explaining that the best is to adapt and get used to the new lifestyle, return to God and take the reasons, through the application of measures Precaution and concern for eating healthy, which enhances immunity, as well as being convinced of the efforts made by state authorities, especially medical staff.

She expressed her hope for more cooperation and awareness of the changes by all members of society, noting that every body, ministry and institutional body must oversee and enforce the laws and sanctions in place, in order to protect society from some reckless groups that may endanger the lives of individuals from being injured, especially since the state is through In the past 6 months, more efforts have been made, and we must go ahead and contribute to the success of this stage as the previous three stages succeeded.