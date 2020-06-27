Umm Slal Municipality, represented by the general control section in the Municipal Control Department, has carried out a campaign to remove abandoned vehicles and equipment.

The drive conducted in co-operation with the Mechanical Equipment Department resulted in the removal of 50 abandoned vehicles, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) said.



An abandoned car being removed in Umm Slal Municipality





An abandoned vehicle in Al Sheehaniya Municipality





Notices for their removal were placed on abandoned vehicles in Al Sheehaniya Municipality



Meanwhile, Al Sheehaniya Municipality, represented by the Municipal Control Department, carried an inspection campaign targeting abandoned vehicles in the Azab Abu Nakhla Complex.

A total of 32 abandoned vehicles were spotted during the campaign. Notices for their removal were placed on those vehicles in accordance with the provisions of Law No 18 of 2017 on public hygiene, the MME added.