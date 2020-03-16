The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) has intensified inspection campaigns at food establishments across different municipalities in the country to ensure their compliance with food health and safety regulations, in addition to implementing the relevant standards.

Various MME departments and sections concerned have also intensified related awareness efforts among the people concerned, besides making constant efforts to clean and disinfect garbage containers.

Accordingly, Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality has conducted a number of inspection and awareness campaigns at different food outlets, restaurants and markets there. Municipality officials urged the workers to strictly abide by health standards and take all necessary precautionary measures to avoid any potential spread of infection among the public.

Similarly, Al Rayyan Municipality’s Municipal Service Affairs Department has conducted an intensive disinfection campaign targeting garbage containers in two shifts (day and evening), with a special focus on areas near health facilities and municipality workers’ accommodation and other residential places.

The same was done by both Umm Salal and Al Sheehaniya municipalities. Meanwhile, Al Shamal Municipality has disinfected and sanitised all areas frequently visited by the public, and the health control section has focused its campaigns on the slaughterhouse, fish market and poultry shops.