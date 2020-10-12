As soon as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged to publish the messages of the former Secretary of State and the presidential candidate to the current President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections, Hillary Clinton, the Emirati media machine worked in weaving the illusions and the disinformation campaign that it carries out from time to time against Qatar, although Clinton’s messages did not Published yet !!.

From (Hillary Clinton’s post … “suspicious” relations with “Al Jazeera” and “the Brotherhood”), politics (# Hillary’s emails … revealing the hidden between Al Jazeera, the Brotherhood and the Obama administration), and in line with a disinformation campaign on Twitter, the UAE tried, through its suspicious media, to direct Arab and Gulf public opinion that these messages target Qatar and Al-Jazeera, with the theory of its policeman, Dhahi Khalfan, about the alliance between democrats and the Brotherhood.

The so-called “electronic flies” adopted a misleading Twitter campaign through the hashtag #Email_Hillary, which is the most popular hashtag on Twitter, carrying a torrent of misinformation about the content of these messages that have not been disclosed yet.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged to publish Clinton’s messages, after US President Donald Trump criticized two of his closest aides Thursday: Pompeo and Attorney General and Attorney General Bill Barr, less than a month before the presidential elections.

Fabricated messages

Among the disinformation campaign in “Hillary Clinton’s Letters”, which the Emirati media adopted and drummed on, is that the former minister called two Gulf ministers about Bahrain, to make it clear in the end that it was a tweet taken from a Bahraini media supporter of the regime.

Hillary Clinton’s letters are not new material in the Arab media, and the UAE and the blockading countries have previously used them to weave myths about Qatar, the island, and former Secretary of State Clinton herself.

According to Al-Jazeera Net, one of Hillary Clinton’s electronic messages, which was declassified in 2015, dealt with what American diplomats reported about the concerns of the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi about the Nour Party and his relations with the Salafi jihadist groups in both the Sinai and Libya.

The message dates back to September 14, 2012 in Cairo, and it turned out that the former president was present at the time in Brussels to hold meetings with the European Union, he was particularly concerned about the message of the Egyptian army chief, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, that the Islamic fighters, whom Sisi believes are descended from the Bedouin Sawarka tribe They launched an attack on an international peacekeeping force base in Sinai.

Trump was calling for the publication of Clinton’s messages against the backdrop of the US elections, and an attempt to distort the Democrats, as the presidential camp says she will prove that she should be prosecuted.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump leveled rare criticism of two of his closest aides, Pompeo and Attorney General Bill Barr, less than a month before the presidential election.

In a phone interview with Fox Business, Trump, who was forced to suspend his campaign due to his COVID-19 infection, demanded that the two ministers take measures regarding the administration of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Trump said Pompeo should find a way to spread e-mails from Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee in the last 2016 presidential election, which Republican activists criticizing for her use of a private servant while she was secretary of state are demanding.