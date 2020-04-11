HE the Spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed AlKhater speaks at a press conference

QNA

*Domestic workers to be enabled to send money home through banks



Weekend exemptions explained Only the following activities are allowed in Qatar on Fridays and Saturdays, until further notice: Food and supply outlets (hypermarket, supermarket, and groceries); vegetable sales outlets; restaurants (delivery only); bakeries; pharmacies; offices of telecommunications companies (located in hypermarkets); home maintenance companies (electricity, plumbing, and electronics); petrol stations; factories; clinics (committed to the decision of the Ministry of Public Health); contracting companies operating in the state’s projects; companies operating in the hotel sector; and logistic services companies, freight companies, companies operating in ports and airports, and customs services. HE the Spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed AlKhater said action will be taken against violators.

Details of the plan for the gradual opening of the closed portion of the Industrial Area will be announced in the coming days, HE the Spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed AlKhater said on Thursday.

“Work has already begun on the plan. The reopening will be in a manner that guarantees the safety of its residents and society as a whole, as well as the return of supply chains to normal,” she told a press conference.

A part of the Industrial Area was closed as part of the preventive measures against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

HE AlKhater emphasised that health and medical efforts are continuing in the closed portion of the Industrial Area, in terms of the number of examinations, sterilisation and disinfection efforts, and the care of the residents at all levels.

“This closure experience is not the only of its kind in the world, and despite its difficulty for all of us, it is a necessary option in light of this crisis. The authorities are trying in various ways to mitigate its consequences, whether on the residents of the area or employers,” she said.

HE AlKhater announced that in the context of the continuous efforts to mitigate the consequences of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Qatar, it has been decided to provide all the necessary facilities for domestic workers to open bank accounts, including exempting them from the minimum amount requirement, and facilitating making bank transfers to their countries and families.

She stressed the importance of solidarity among all members of society to overcome this stage.

She pointed to the observance of the World Health Day two days ago and thanked the entire health sector, including officials, doctors, nurses, administrators, and all others.

HE AlKhater thanked HE the Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari, who instead of making media appearances, stayed alongside her colleagues, day and night, to protect members of the society.

The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management reviewed the latest decisions and actions taken by Qatar within the framework of procedures and measures aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19, including the decision to stop commercial activities in stores and offices on Fridays and Saturdays.