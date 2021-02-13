The Ministry of Trade and Industry announced the closure of a number of commercial stores in different regions of the country, in violation of the precautionary measures.

The ministry stated in a tweet through its official account this morning: The Ministry of Trade and Industry closes a number of shops in different regions of the country, due to its violation of the Ministry’s circulars regarding precautionary measures and preventive measures to confront Corona virus (Covid-19), and failure to comply with public and private requirements.

Among these stores: Al

Rawnaq Trading Company, Old Airport Branch,

Safari Mall, Abu Hammour Branch,

Home City Trading, Al Wakra Branch,

Jesco Fitness, in the Pearl

, Dieter Consulting, in the Ain Khaled area,

Anabi Cafeteria, ninety-two in Souq Waqif