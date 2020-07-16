The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a five-hour closure of the free right turn at Tilted Interchange, from Dukhan and Doha to Al Rayyan, between midnight and 5am on Friday. The closure, which will be implemented in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, has been announced to complete ITS gantry installation as part of the Khalifa Avenue Project, Ashghal has said. Road users heading from Dukhan and Doha towards Al Rayyan via Tilted Interchange will have to make a U-turn at the new intersection on Al Gharrafa Street and then use the ramp towards the Al Gharrafa underpass. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the closure and has requested all road users to abide by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure their safety.