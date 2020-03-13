Closure on E Ring Road

Doha

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the closure of traffic from E Ring Road towards Wholesale Market street from Friday (March 13).

During the closure, implemented in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, motorists going to Wholesale Market Street can use the Industrial Area Road and then take a right turn onto Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to reach their destinations.

Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the closure and requested road users to abide by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure safety.