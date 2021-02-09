Bayern Munich praised the advanced infrastructure in the State of Qatar, during its participation in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 / which ends next Thursday with the participation of 6 clubs.

Bayern Munich coach Hans Dieter Flick and star midfielder Joshua Kimmich expressed their admiration for the Ahmed bin Ali World Cup, which hosted the match between Bayern Munich and its Egyptian counterpart, and witnessed the German team winning a clean double and qualifying for the final.

Flick expressed his happiness with Qatar’s preparations to organize the tournament .. describing it as an amazing football celebration, and said: “It is wonderful to compete at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, and we are pleased that the arrangements were made according to the highest standards, and I can say that the stadium is the World Cup with distinction, which is a matter of comfort and reassurance. It was designed according to the highest standards, and everyone knows that at Bayern Munich we want to win every match we participate in, and do the impossible to win titles, we want to win the title of this tournament and leave Qatar as champions.

He added, “With these preparations and what we saw today, we can say that the next World Cup will be exceptional and will impress us.”

In turn, defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich also praised the stadium and the surrounding area, and said, “The stadiums here are very modern and beautiful like the ones in Germany, and certainly playing at a recently opened stadium makes us exert more effort to make history and be the first to win, because everything is wonderful. He is perfect in every sense of the word, which is why I really look forward to the match. ”

“The Bavarian team is setting its sights on a strong competition in which it exerts its utmost effort in the FIFA Club World Cup, and is determined to win the tournament for the second time in its football career, after crowning it for the first time in 2013,” Flick added, noting that Bayern’s victory was Munich. Guarantees him a sixth title for his titles last season.

He added: “Many players and members of the technical and administrative staff participated in the tournament in 2013, and their attention was drawn to the extent of its distinction in terms of high-level organization, and we are honored to participate in this tournament, which allows us to compete with a number of the best football clubs in the six continents, Which gives it more distinction.

In the World Cup Final, Bayern Munich faces the CONCACAF Champions League-winning Mexican team, Tigres Unal, to compete for the title of the tournament.