FIFA Club World Cup 2019 Local Organising Committee CEO Nasser al-Khater has said hosting the tournament was a great experience. This tournament was a true test for facilities and for Qatar’s organisational capacity in terms of transportation and security aspects, he added.

Talking to representatives of the international press yesterday, al-Khater said that 1,400 volunteers are taking part in the current championship, including 200 from outside the country. He expressed great happiness at the success of the tournament which he considered a good test for the local committee in order to find out what has been done in all aspects.

He pointed out that Qatar had hosted the 24th Gulf Cup tournament few days before the start of this event and the total number of days of the two tournaments was approximately similar to that of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

He also affirmed that the local organising committee for this tournament (the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy) is fully satisfied with the success of the organisation of the two tournaments.

Al-Khater praised citizens and residents for the great turnout at the Gulf Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He pointed out that work is proceeding at a steady pace for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in terms of stadiums and other infrastructure. The Education City and Al Bayt stadiums in Al Khor have been completed and the only remaining thing to be done is to test their match-preparedness. He added that the Al Thumama and Al Rayyan stadiums will be completed in 2020.

Al-Khater also praised the successful metro experience, adding that the network was one of the factors that helped make the FIFA Club World Cup a success, because it represented a convenient and fast means of transportation for the fans.

On co-operation between FIFA and the local organising committee, al-Khater said there is a great teamwork between FIFA and the local committee as well as unlimited co-operation in order to reach a full readiness to host the 2022 World Cup.