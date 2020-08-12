Day after day, the mysteries of the case of summoning the Saudi crown prince and 13 others to the Washington court are revealed in the case brought by Saad Al-Jabri, a former Saudi intelligence official, in which he accused them of attempting to assassinate him, as CNN presented documents with a copy of the summons issued by the court on August 7.

According to the American Channel website, it was stated in the text of the summonses addressed to the Saudi crown prince and the 13 others that: “A lawsuit has been filed against you. Within 21 days after this summons was sent to you (without counting the day on which you received it) … you must submit it to the plaintiff. In response to the attached complaint or petition under Article 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

CNN added that the response or petition must be submitted to the plaintiff or the plaintiff’s attorney. If you fail to respond, then a judgment in absentia will be issued against you for damages requested in the complaint. You must also submit your response or petition to the court. ”

The court summonses regarding the case were issued the day after Saad al-Jabri’s lawyer submitted the case papers to the court in which he brought several charges against the Crown Prince and his advisors (current and former), and the lawsuit states that bin Salman worked to send an “assassination squad” from the Kingdom to Canada in October. / October 2018 for the assassination of Al-Jabri, just days after a similar squad assassinated Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

CNN said that it requested a comment from the Saudi authorities on the summons, but has not yet responded, adding that it had also requested a comment on the accusations that came in the lawsuit filed by Saad Al-Jabri, but without a response from the Saudi authorities.

Among the defendants in the same case are the former advisor at the royal court, Saud Al-Qahtani, Ahmed Asiri, the former deputy head of intelligence, Badr Al-Asaker, director of the crown prince’s private office and director of the Misk Foundation.

The following are copies of copies of the documents published by the US station:

* A copy of the court note to Prince Mohammed bin Salman

* A copy of the court warrant to Saud Al-Qahtani

A copy of the court note to Ahmed Al-Asiri