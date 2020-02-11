Cold and windy conditions are expected to prevail around the country today, according to a special forecast issued by the Qatar Met department for National Sport Day. The minimum temperature will range from 8-13C and the maximum from 14-17C today, the forecast shows.

Also, the weather office has issued a warning for strong winds in both inshore and offshore areas today along with high seas in the latter.

Northwesterly winds may blow at speeds of up to 28 knots in some places at times. Offshore, the wind (northwesterly) speed may go up to 36 knots today, with the sea level rising to 12ft occasionally.

In general, cold conditions are expected along with scattered clouds and blowing dust at times. There is also a chance of light rain in some places in the early hours of the day, and it will be cold at night. The detailed forecast also says dusty and partly cloudy conditions are also likely in offshore areas and there could be light, scattered rain at first.

Parts of the country, including Doha, experienced dusty conditions yesterday, followed by light rain towards the evening. Northerly fresh to strong winds were observed in some areas, the Met department tweeted, urging people to watch out for blowing dust and low visibility in open areas. Later, it reported cloudy weather and scattered rain from the northeastern parts of the country, along with light rain in Doha and some other places.

The Met department had earlier said northwesterly fresh to strong winds were expected to continue affecting the country until the weekend due to the extension of a high-pressure system in the region — reaching their peak on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As a result, blowing dust and low visibility at times are expected in the country besides high waves and a significant drop in temperature, the report noted. Cold weather conditions would prevail around the country, especially at night and early in the morning. “Kindly take extra care, avoid all marine activities and put on suitable winter clothes,” the Met department advised.

