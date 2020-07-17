Colonel Mohamed Radi Al-Hajri, Director of Traffic Awareness Department at the General Traffic Department, confirmed that the administration has developed an integrated plan for the work of traffic patrols during the implementation of the third phase of the gradual easing of restrictions imposed as a result of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), in line with the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee For crisis management.

He explained that the General Traffic Department is represented in the Patrols and Traffic Investigation Department, which works to receive communications and complaints from the public, and to intervene to provide support and support to the drivers of vehicles in emergency situations on the roads in a way that guarantees the safety of all road users, and the smooth flow of traffic.

He said that the traffic plan included the presence of patrols heavily in all roads around the clock, especially during the morning and noon periods in light of the return of some employees to their work, in order to monitor and regulate the movement of vehicles. This is in addition to the constant presence in front of complexes and commercial streets to prevent congestion and control traffic.

The Director of Traffic Awareness Department appealed to all road users to cooperate more with patrol men and facilitate the performance of their tasks, in addition to adhering to the specified speeds on the roads, avoiding wrong traffic behaviors, adhering to traffic rules and ethics and traffic law, in addition to taking advantage of traffic services to implement Matrash 2 and communicate with the General Administration To pass through its accounts on social media if there are questions or comments.

He also called for following all preventive measures announced by the concerned authorities during the implementation of the first and second stages of the gradual easing of restrictions imposed as a result of the emerging Corona virus (Covid 19). This is to support the country’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

On the level of services provided by the General Traffic Department through electronic systems, Colonel Mohamed Rady Al-Hajri urged all auditors to make the most of these services through the Ministry of Interior website and the application of Metrash 2, during the third phase of the gradual easing of the restrictions imposed by the emerging Corona virus.

He stated that the General Administration of Traffic window on the Matrash 2 application includes a number of windows that provide a range of traffic services that number more than 40 services related to driving licenses, vehicles, signs, traffic violations and accidents, traffic certificates, and other services. Most of the traffic services are also available on the website of the Ministry of Interior, pointing out that these services can be accomplished with ease and ease at any time, without the need to review sections of the General Administration of Traffic geographically.

He emphasized that the invitation issued by the General Traffic Department earlier to benefit from these services in the light of the precautionary measures taken by the state to limit the spread of COFED-19 found a great turnout by the auditors according to the data and statistics on these transactions, which recorded a significant increase compared to the same period of the year the past; As the total number of electronic transactions reached more than 514 thousand transactions during the first half of this year, most of which were during the past three months.

He pointed out that the transactions related to vehicle registration witnessed a great turnout from the auditors, after the initiative to exempt vehicles from the technical examination, where traffic statistics showed that the transactions related to vehicle registration are the most used by the auditors.

He said that recently, my service (replacing vehicle plates and writing off vehicles) was launched in the application of Metrash 2, as part of the continuous efforts to enhance traffic services on this application.