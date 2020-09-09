The Ministry of Commerce and Industry launched an initiative to organize the activities of electronic auctions, within the framework of the ministry’s role in supervising the regulation and control of markets and taking the necessary measures to protect the consumer in terms of his right to obtain high-quality products, combating commercial fraud and protecting competition.

The ministry added in a tweet on its Twitter account that the aim of the initiative is “to ensure the speedy implementation of procedures and to achieve the principle of integrity and transparency in everything related to auctions, in order to protect the commercial and economic environment.”

The Ministry stated that the organizers of electronic auctions must submit an application to set up an electronic auction attached to the list of goods offered during the auction to be held.

In the event that the approval of the Ministry is obtained to hold the auction, the location of the inspection of the goods offered in the auction shall be announced 24 hours before its establishment, with the requirement that the site be public (hotel – public hall – commercial store – office ….).

Cash dealing is also prohibited, payment using ATM cards and bank transfers is permitted, and consumer protection requirements must be adhered to.

After completing the auction process, the Ministry must be provided with a list of sold goods, selling prices and buyers’ data.

The Ministry indicated that the place of application is in the Registration and Licenses Department, Second Floor, Ministry of Trade and Industry Building, Lusail City.