By Peter Alagos/Business Reporter

Commercial Bank announced yesterday the launch of two new innovative products that provide digital payment and remittance solutions for all segments of

society working in Qatar.

In a video press conference, Commercial Bank Group CEO Joseph Abraham said the bank launched the ‘CB Household Worker PayCard’ – the country’s first digital solution offered to manage household workers’ salaries and remittance.

Abraham said this new service immediately follows after the launch of the ‘CB Smart Payroll’ for company workers payments and remittance.

Abraham said, “Digital banking leadership has been the core strength of Commercial Bank and the launch of the ‘CB Household Worker PayCard’ solution responds to the needs of the nation during this period by providing digital payment and remittance solutions for

domestic workers in Qatar.

“I’m pleased the ‘CB Household Worker PayCard’ can contribute to wider society and play an integral role towards supporting financial inclusion and achieving the common goal of moving customers from cash to digital payments.”

Amit Sah, EGM and head of Retail Banking, Commercial Bank, explained that the ‘CB Household Worker PayCard’ can be applied for digitally using the bank’s mobile banking app.

He said an employer is able to create a PayCard account for all of his or her personal workers in the household, farm, or other personal staff. “Using this service, the monthly salary can be credited and also if required, remittances can be set up on behalf of the domestic worker to their beneficiaries in overseas countries using Commercial Bank’s award-winning digital ‘60 Second Remittance’ solution – all without leaving home, enabling everyone to stay safe,” Sah said.

Like the normal CB PayCards, Commercial Bank’s Household PayCard enables the domestic employee to withdraw cash from ATM, make cashless payments, and make transactions

themselves.

Additionally, by using their own dedicated CB PayCard mobile banking app, more workers and household employees can benefit from the ability to control their money from their phone and send money overseas, fee-free, arriving within

minutes, Sah said.

“We are pleased to launch our ‘CB Household Worker PayCard’ service and know that this will answer the needs of many of our customers and their staff at home and in farms. Being able to extend digital services to everyone in the country is something we are proud of and we have teams of dedicated staff ready to help customers adopt this

service,” Sah said.

Customers using the CB mobile app will be able to apply for this card for their homeworkers and domestic staff. With the app, they can set up digitally for their workers’ regular salary payment standing orders, international remittances, and manage the control of the cards.

For detailed steps, customers can visit www.cbq.qa or speak to their relationship manager at Commercial Bank.