Commercial Bank organised, for the second consecutive year, an exciting event for its employees under the name CB Olympics Challenge, on the occasion of National Sport Day.

The event took place at CB House of Fitness, the bank’s on-site fully-equipped mixed gym, yesterday.

The gym includes a ladies-only area and offers employees high-quality facilities led by professional staff who run fitness classes such as Yoga, Zumba, Aerobics and Reformer Pilates.

The CB Olympics Challenge required employees to form eight teams and compete against each other in rounds of athletic and dynamic activities and challenges.

The challenge aimed to encourage staff to become physically active and lead a healthy lifestyle as part of Qatar’s National Sport Day, the bank said in a statement. Sheikh Jassim Saud al-Thani, senior AGM — chief human capital officer of Commercial Bank, said: “A healthy lifestyle unlocks great energy. At Commercial Bank, we realise the importance of sports in the social and economic development of Qatar. Through our many annually-organised and sponsored activities, we continue to play an active role in the community by encouraging staff as well as customers to adopt healthy, active lifestyles.”

The challenge was attended by a significant number of staff members and their families, filling the space with energy, cheers and stamina, the statement added.

Hussein Ali al-Abdulla, Commercial Bank’s EGM and chief marketing officer, commented: “As we all know, Qatar National Vision 2030 has sports activities at the heart of its goals. Given that, not only do we organise such events and challenges on this special day, but we also sponsor international tournaments such as the Qatar Masters and partake in several local activities.

“At the bank’s level, the CB Olympics Challenge and other similar events bring our colleagues together and enhances team spirit, thus reconfirming our one-team-one-bank culture.”

