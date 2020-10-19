Commissioned by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, in response to the invitation of His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the sisterly Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani attended the official opening ceremony of Ibn Khaldun University, which was held this morning in Istanbul.

During the ceremony, His Excellency Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani received from the university administration “Miftah Al-Fateh”, in appreciation of the efforts of the State of Qatar in supporting the education sector at the regional and international level.



His Excellency Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani, in the presence of His Excellency the Turkish President, witnessed the signing of an agreement between Qatar University and Ibn Khaldun University regarding the granting of a joint PhD in many academic programs offered by the two universities.



The opening was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior Turkish officials, in addition to members of the university’s administrative and teaching staff and guests of the ceremony.