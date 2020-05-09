The Ministry Of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) yesterday urged the owners of companies and workers in the Industrial Area to observe all the preventive and precautionary measures specified by the competent authorities to combat the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

It may be recalled that the gradual reopening of the Industrial Area had begun on April 22 with Streets 1 and 2 and Al Wakalat Street after remaining shut for around 35 days as part of the State’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 and protect the health and safety of the inhabitants there.

The rest of the Industrial Area, up to Street 32, was reopened on May 6 with reorganised exit and entry procedures, determined in line with the regulations by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH). The MADLSA reminded to ensure the safety of workers during their entry and exit with random thermal inspection.

The ministry will issue permits for companies wishing to move their workers to and from the Industrial Area and carry out inspections at work sites and accommodation to ensure companies adhere to the required standards and specifications.

Facilities will also be audited to ensure that they adhere to the requirements of all entities with issuing permits to workers. Workers from the Industrial Area should ensure they do not mix with others while working on various projects. The ministry stressed the need for companies to continue to educate workers about the need to leave the safe distance of 2m and take other preventive measures in housing and workplaces. It reminded the owners of companies and workers to download the Ehteraz app.

