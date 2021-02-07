The Kruger Company has joined a growing list of large US grocery store chains offering incentives to employees who get the Coronavirus vaccine.

And the company announced – according to the “CNN” website – that its employees will get $ 100 one-time if they show evidence that they have received the full recommended doses from the manufacturer of the Corona vaccine.

The company said – in a press release – that workers who cannot obtain the vaccine for health or religious reasons can receive the incentives if they take a health and safety education course.

Dr. Mark Watkins, Kruger’s chief medical officer, said in the statement: “We know that the most effective defense against this epidemic comes in the form of the Corona vaccine and as we continue to exercise the strict safety precautions that we have put in place in our stores, manufacturing facilities and the supply chain. Receive the vaccine to limit the spread of the Corona virus, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that they receive the vaccine as soon as it is available. “

The Kruger Corporation operates grocery stores under a number of names in 35 US states.

The company also said it will also spend an additional $ 50 million to thank and reward its employees, including a $ 100 store credit and 1,000 points for front grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center employees.

More than 36 million doses of the Corona vaccine have been given in the United States, with an average of 7 days of 1.3 million doses per day, according to data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.