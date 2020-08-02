Today, Qatar’s exceptional entry permit registration service was launched for residents currently abroad and unable to return to the country due to restrictions imposed by the Corona pandemic (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Orient monitored complaints from the number of auditors who tried to register via the Qatar portal since early morning, as they said that they had difficulty completing the process, given that the site stopped working for long hours or was very slow and did not respond to data entry orders.

Others said that they followed the announced steps to record the data, but were surprised by the appearance of a (error) or (error) message meaning the operation failed, and the matter repeated with successive attempts.

Others also complained about the inability to enter the site’s registration page despite repeated attempts and the absence of a technical problem on their part.

** All you need to know about the exceptional entry permit:

The service allows applicants (individuals and companies from the government or private sector) to submit requests to obtain entry permits for residents who are currently outside the country and members of their families who hold Qatari residency cards so that they can return to the State of Qatar.

** What are the steps to apply online?

– Create a new account in the Qatar portal or log in to your existing account (if any).

Click on “Apply for an exceptional entry permit”.

– Read the terms and conditions and prepare all the required attachments before starting the application.

– Entering the application page and entering the required data correctly and completely as shown in the passport.

– Enter the email address correctly to receive the request approval letter.

– Print the permit and keep a hard copy of it and from the stone pledge to present it to the airport concerned.

** Who is eligible to apply?

The applicant submits an “exceptional entry permit”, and an application for an entry permit is submitted through the Qatar portal website as of August 1, 2020.

** Validity of the permit

The “Exceptional Entry Permit” service is available to residents and members of their families, and if the expatriate is outside the country and a country entry permit has been issued to him, entry permits will be issued to family members automatically.

The entry permit is valid for one month from the date of issuance, and in the event of expiry, it is possible to apply for a new application.

** What documents are required to bring from the holders of the permit?

– The holder of the permit must download the Ahtaz application upon his arrival in the country.

– In the event of coming from the countries that have been included in the list of low-risk countries, proof of residence must be attached to that country for 72 hours or more.

– The competent authorities reserve the right to accept or reject the permit application in accordance with the conditions and requirements for granting permits.

– The applicant for the permit must acknowledge that all data and information contained in the entry permit application are correct, bearing all legal responsibilities for that if it becomes apparent that they are not true in accordance with the provisions and laws of the State of Qatar.

** Conditions for people coming from low-risk countries

Covid 19 examination must be performed in an accredited hospital within 48 hours of the date of departure, and a hard copy of the examination certificate must be presented upon arrival.

And in the absence of a medical examination, in the next country, medical scans will be made at the airport upon arrival.

Evidence that a newcomer remains 72 hours or more must be loaded in the low-risk country. If the expatriate resides less than 72 hours in a low-risk country, he will be considered as coming from other countries (not low-risk) and will be treated accordingly.

** When will the permit be canceled?

The permit is automatically canceled if there is a difference in the data of the country of arrival.

** Conditions for people coming from other countries:

People from other countries (outside the list of low-risk countries) should follow the following:

– Reservation of a stay in one of the hotels designated and approved for quarantine, with a commitment to quarantine for a whole week from the date of arrival.

– Examination at the airport (in the event that the result is positive, the expatriate is directed to sanitary isolation, and in the event that it is negative, a period of one week is spent in the hotel stone compulsory)

– Holders of permits must adhere to the hotel quarantine and adhere to the established procedures, including maintaining social estrangement; Where in the event that contact with expatriate hotels is exposed to other persons, the period of intercourse for him will be extended for another 7 days.

** Documents must be in possession of the expatriate upon arrival at Hamad International Airport:

– Passport – Qatari residence card – Entry permit – Signing of a pledge of hotel stone

– Medical examination certificate: In the event of coming from low-risk countries, a paper copy of the medical examination must be presented to Covid-19, which does not exceed 48 hours in one of the accredited hospitals (if any) for those concerned at the airport.

– A copy of the hotel accommodation reservation for quarantine: In the event of coming from other countries, a paper or electronic copy of the reservation of residence must be presented in one of the hotels approved for the quarantine.