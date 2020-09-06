Qatar has now started the Msheireb Tram and its opening has made accessibility easier to the historical Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) known also as the “the world’s smartest and most sustainable fully built city district.”
The MDD is located in the heart of Doha and was developed by the Msheireb properties, an arm of the Qatar foundation. The real estate company is known for revising old commercial district and making it one of the most visited places in Doha.
With the Msheireb Tram opening up, getting to MDD has become easier for any resident and visitor in Qatar. This article will help you get an overall idea of the Msheireb tram and the MDD.
About the Msheireb Tram
The Msheireb tram runs in a closed loop circuit of 2.12 kilometers. It has self-powered trams with 33 seats with complete security measures installed in it. The three tram system has 9 stops around the MDD with every tram arriving every 6 minutes.
It was made to make the transportation of the residents easier in the city in a much needed eco-friendly way. It is fully air-conditioned with light-filtering glass panels inhibiting 90% of heat from sunlight. These trams can be opened from above during winter. Properties of Msheireb Trams –
Timings
Saturday to Thursday:
- 9 am – 12 noon
- 4 pm – 9 pm
Friday: 4 pm – 9 pm
*The last tram departs 15 minutes before closing time.
MDD Tram stations
- Sahat Al Nakheel Station (not yet operational)
- Wadi Msheireb Station
- Galleria Station
- Msheireb Prayer Ground Station
- Heritage Quarter Station
- Al Baraha Station
- Sahat Al-Masjid Station
- Al Kahraba Street Station
- Al Mariah Street Station (not yet operational)
Reaching to Msheireb tram from Msheireb metro station
One would need to exit from gate number 5 and then follow the tram signs to get to the tram station. Here you can find the tram station number 2. The tree shaped tram station will be waiting for you.
Visiting places in MDD by Msheireb Tram
One can reach various places in MDD through the tram service. Here is what you can visit from every tram station. Here is the break-up –
Station 2
- Msheireb Metro Station – biggest metro station in Qatar where all three lines meet and interchange.
- Park Hyatt – first five-star Park Hyatt hotel in Qatar.
- Department store – World renowned brands can be accessed here.
Station 3
- Souq Waqif Underpass – Underground tunnel opened in 2018 with retail shops.
- Alawadi Hotel Doha – 5-star boutique MGallery by Accor Hotels.
- The Galleria – Four-level mall with more than 100 stores
Station 5
- Msheireb Museum – heritages houses such as Bin Jelmood House, Mohammed Bin Jassim House, Company House, and Radwani House to get into history of Qatar. Here entrance is free.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday; Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm
Friday: 3 pm – 9 pm
Sunday: closed
- Msheireb Mosque – Can visit Jumaa Mosque/Al Jouma Mosque from here.
Station 6 – Al Baraha Station
- Mandarin Oriental Hotel with all traditional Qatari heritage and culture
- Barahat Msheireb – Largest open-air pedestrian square in the region.
Station 7 – Sahat Al-Masjid Station
A Small park which is being made fully functional where people can go for picnic.
Station 8 – Al Kharaba Station
One can visit Al Kharaba Street featuring open-air street side shopping, food and beverage specialities.
Restaurants and Cafes in MDD
Station 2 – Wadi Msheireb Station
Some restaurants and cafes are there in MDD which can be visited from station number 2. Here is the list –
- Sora – Japanese restaurants and lounge
- Opus – local dishes by Qatari chef Shams Al Qassabi and Michelin-starred chef Jean-François Rouquette.
- Anis
Station 3
- % Arabica – internationally acclaimed coffee shop by Kenneth Shoji
- Alwadi Hotel offers some dining choices here –
- Sofra – Middle eastern cuisine
- Atteatude – coffee lounge
- Le Colonial – authentic breakfast room
- O’Glacee Restaurant and Pool – Poolside dining with Mediterranean food
- Infinity Rooftop Lounge – Speciality beverage
- Souq Underpass offers some dining options such as –
- The Box Donut
- Nomad Coffee
- ARK Coffee Company
Station 5 – Heritage Quarter Station
- Al Fai Restaurant
- Empire Coffee
Station 6 – Al Baraha Station
- Mandarin Oriental Hotel
- IZU – French Mediterranean cuisine.
- Mosaic – International cuisine from nine specialty open kitchens.
- Mandarin Lounge – tea lounge with an open-air terrace.
- Baraha Lounge – overlooking Barahat Msheireb.
- Gelato – homemade gelato and frozen desserts.
- Aqua – alfresco rooftop dining with views of Doha skyline.
- Ambar – specialty beverages
- Liang – opening soon
- Saasna Restaurant – traditional Qatari cuisine
- Caffeinated – specialty coffee shop
- Cacao 70 – Chocolate drinking bar
Station 8 – Al Kharaba Station
- Rusk – Artisanal Bakery
- Ministry of Coffee
- Turkiana – Turkish sweets and coffee
- Antarnash
Msheireb Downtown Doha
The MDD is a QR 20 billion development project which was started to revive the old commercial Qatari heart with 76 acre site. From MDD, one can reach to some major locations such as Souq Waqif, Corniche, financial district, and Amiri Diwan while the Hamad International Airport is only 20 minute.
Some key residential projects inside MDD are Barahat Msheireb, Msheireb Museums, Msheireb Prayer Grounds, Retail Galleria, Department Store, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb (the longest pedestrian street within the project) and Sahat Al Nakheel. All buildings in MDD will be either Gold and Platinum LEED certified. It will have highest order of green and smart urban development. In the near future, MDD will also be the home of Juniverse™, an innovative edutainment park for children that will be the first city in space.