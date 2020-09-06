Qatar has now started the Msheireb Tram and its opening has made accessibility easier to the historical Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) known also as the “the world’s smartest and most sustainable fully built city district.”

The MDD is located in the heart of Doha and was developed by the Msheireb properties, an arm of the Qatar foundation. The real estate company is known for revising old commercial district and making it one of the most visited places in Doha.

With the Msheireb Tram opening up, getting to MDD has become easier for any resident and visitor in Qatar. This article will help you get an overall idea of the Msheireb tram and the MDD.

About the Msheireb Tram

The Msheireb tram runs in a closed loop circuit of 2.12 kilometers. It has self-powered trams with 33 seats with complete security measures installed in it. The three tram system has 9 stops around the MDD with every tram arriving every 6 minutes.

It was made to make the transportation of the residents easier in the city in a much needed eco-friendly way. It is fully air-conditioned with light-filtering glass panels inhibiting 90% of heat from sunlight. These trams can be opened from above during winter. Properties of Msheireb Trams –

Timings

Saturday to Thursday:

9 am – 12 noon

4 pm – 9 pm

Friday: 4 pm – 9 pm

*The last tram departs 15 minutes before closing time.

MDD Tram stations

Sahat Al Nakheel Station (not yet operational) Wadi Msheireb Station Galleria Station Msheireb Prayer Ground Station Heritage Quarter Station Al Baraha Station Sahat Al-Masjid Station Al Kahraba Street Station Al Mariah Street Station (not yet operational)

Reaching to Msheireb tram from Msheireb metro station

One would need to exit from gate number 5 and then follow the tram signs to get to the tram station. Here you can find the tram station number 2. The tree shaped tram station will be waiting for you.

Visiting places in MDD by Msheireb Tram

One can reach various places in MDD through the tram service. Here is what you can visit from every tram station. Here is the break-up –

Station 2

Msheireb Metro Station – biggest metro station in Qatar where all three lines meet and interchange.

Park Hyatt – first five-star Park Hyatt hotel in Qatar.

Department store – World renowned brands can be accessed here.

Station 3

Souq Waqif Underpass – Underground tunnel opened in 2018 with retail shops.

Alawadi Hotel Doha – 5-star boutique MGallery by Accor Hotels.

The Galleria – Four-level mall with more than 100 stores

Station 5

Msheireb Museum – heritages houses such as Bin Jelmood House, Mohammed Bin Jassim House, Company House, and Radwani House to get into history of Qatar. Here entrance is free.

Opening hours:

 Monday to Thursday; Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm

Friday: 3 pm – 9 pm

 Sunday: closed

Msheireb Mosque – Can visit Jumaa Mosque/Al Jouma Mosque from here.

Station 6 – Al Baraha Station

Mandarin Oriental Hotel with all traditional Qatari heritage and culture

Barahat Msheireb – Largest open-air pedestrian square in the region.

Station 7 – Sahat Al-Masjid Station

A Small park which is being made fully functional where people can go for picnic.

Station 8 – Al Kharaba Station

One can visit Al Kharaba Street featuring open-air street side shopping, food and beverage specialities.

Restaurants and Cafes in MDD

Station 2 – Wadi Msheireb Station

Some restaurants and cafes are there in MDD which can be visited from station number 2. Here is the list –

Sora – Japanese restaurants and lounge

Opus – local dishes by Qatari chef Shams Al Qassabi and Michelin-starred chef Jean-François Rouquette.

Anis

Station 3

% Arabica – internationally acclaimed coffee shop by Kenneth Shoji

Alwadi Hotel offers some dining choices here –

Sofra – Middle eastern cuisine

Atteatude – coffee lounge

Le Colonial – authentic breakfast room

O’Glacee Restaurant and Pool – Poolside dining with Mediterranean food

Infinity Rooftop Lounge – Speciality beverage

Souq Underpass offers some dining options such as –

The Box Donut

Nomad Coffee

ARK Coffee Company

Station 5 – Heritage Quarter Station

Al Fai Restaurant

Empire Coffee

Station 6 – Al Baraha Station

Mandarin Oriental Hotel

IZU – French Mediterranean cuisine.

Mosaic – International cuisine from nine specialty open kitchens.

Mandarin Lounge – tea lounge with an open-air terrace.

Baraha Lounge – overlooking Barahat Msheireb.

Gelato – homemade gelato and frozen desserts.

Aqua – alfresco rooftop dining with views of Doha skyline.

Ambar – specialty beverages

Liang – opening soon

Saasna Restaurant – traditional Qatari cuisine

Caffeinated – specialty coffee shop

Cacao 70 – Chocolate drinking bar

Station 8 – Al Kharaba Station

Rusk – Artisanal Bakery

Ministry of Coffee

Turkiana – Turkish sweets and coffee

Antarnash

Msheireb Downtown Doha

The MDD is a QR 20 billion development project which was started to revive the old commercial Qatari heart with 76 acre site. From MDD, one can reach to some major locations such as Souq Waqif, Corniche, financial district, and Amiri Diwan while the Hamad International Airport is only 20 minute.

Some key residential projects inside MDD are Barahat Msheireb, Msheireb Museums, Msheireb Prayer Grounds, Retail Galleria, Department Store, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb (the longest pedestrian street within the project) and Sahat Al Nakheel. All buildings in MDD will be either Gold and Platinum LEED certified. It will have highest order of green and smart urban development. In the near future, MDD will also be the home of Juniverse™, an innovative edutainment park for children that will be the first city in space.