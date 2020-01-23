The sixth General Assembly conference of the Global Public Diplomacy Network (GPDNet) concluded yesterday in the presence of the GPDNet secretary-general Darwish Ahmed al-Shaibani, on behalf of Katara — the Cultural Village general manager and chairman of the network Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti.

Others present included the network’s assistant secretary-general Dr Khaled Aba al-Zemat, the participating delegations and representatives of 18 member states.

The last sessions presented many new foreign cultural projects by the member states in the network, as they discussed the creation of a group of international conferences and regional workshops related to public diplomacy, organised periodically, and suggested places to host them.

The sessions also covered the inclusion of specialised programmes in public diplomacy working to launch initiatives that contribute to enhancing communication and the exchange of information and knowledge between countries.

Al-Shaibani expressed his happiness with the positive results achieved during Katara’s presidency of the sixth general assembly conference of the GPDNet, indicating that Qatar succeeded in attracting eight new countries after eight months of its presidency of the network, and pointed out that Katara will work to move the network towards achieving goals and aspirations, believing that culture is the best instrument for spreading peace between nations.

Al-Shaibani stressed that Katara will strive during the coming period for its presidency of the GPDNet to expand partnerships between member states and exceed its concept from the cultural and geographical framework to humanity, noting that these companies will contribute to enriching cultural diversity and enhance the role of culture in the communication between civilisations and understanding and dialogue between nations.

For his part, al-Zemat expressed his pleasure with the achievements recorded by Qatar through Katara in public international diplomacy.

Qatar succeeded in attracting new countries representing different continents, and pointed out that the new exploit achieves a qualitative addition to the record of Qatar diplomacy.

Delegations and representatives of member states participating in the sixth general assembly conference of the GPDNet 2020 organised from

January 20-22 and chaired by Katara, evaluated the efforts of Qatar in supporting international public diplomacy, exchange of knowledge and connecting nations through culture, media, social-media and sport.

They also acclaimed the great success of Qatar during its presidency of the GPDNet to attract, in a short period, new countries to the membership of the GPDNet, to reach 18 members in the network.

Among the achievements realised by Qatar during its term of presidency of the GPDNet through Katara, is the launch of the official website of GPDNet in the sixth General Assembly conference 2020 held in Katara. The website will facilitate the accessibility of information to all works of the GPDNet, to a large number of followers across the world, and will address any event, conference or happenings related to public diplomacy anywhere in the world.

