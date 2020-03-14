The overall container traffic through various ports in Qatar was 6.86mn tonnes at the end of January 2020, according to the official figures.

The net tonnage through Qatar’s ports witnessed 46.5% shrinkage year-on-year; while it increased 9.6% month-on-month in January 2020, it said the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority in its latest monthly bulletin.

The total number of vessels calling on Qatar ports stood at 452, which registered 40.5% and 2.4% decline respectively on annual and monthly basis respectively this January.

The official data was devoid of details regarding the number of vessels and net tonnage through Ras Laffan port in January 2020.

Hamad Port, which has seen the world’s largest shipping companies seek entry and growth in the Qatari and regional markets, berthed 162 vessels in January 2020, which saw 17.4% growth and 3.8% on yearly and monthly basis respectively.

The container traffic through the port stood at 2.85mn tonnes in January, which recorded 1.4% and 8.5% jump year-on-year and month-on-month respectively.

Hamad Port’s strategic geographical location offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq, and south towards Oman, QTerminals chief executive Neville Bissett had earlier said.

In January 2020, total exports of goods (including exports of goods of domestic origin and re-exports) were QR22.38bn. In the case of total imports (valued at cost insurance and freight), it amounted to QR9.88bn.

Mesaieed Port berthed as many as 129 vessels in January 2020, which showed an 8.5% decrease on a yearly basis; while it was up 4% month-on-month. The net tonnage through the port stood at 1.71mn tonnes in the review period, which saw 20.4% and 8% decline year-on-year and on a monthly basis.

Doha Port berthed 23 vessels this January, showing a 64.3% surge year-on-year but registered a flat course month-on-month. The container traffic stood at 1.78mn tonnes, which more than tripled on a yearly basis and witnessed a robust 57.8% surge on a monthly basis.

Hall Port saw as many as five vessels berthed in January this year, registering 37.5% and 16.7% contraction on a yearly and monthly basis respectively. The net tonnage through the port was 503,000 tonnes, which reported 38.3% and 19.7% decline year-on-year and month-on-month respectively.

Al Ruwais Port had seen 133 vessels berthed in January 2020, which registered 24.4% and 13.6% shrinkage on a yearly and monthly basis respectively. The net tonnage through the port was 20,000 tonnes, which saw 41.5% and 14.9% fall year-on-year and month-on-month respectively.

Besides the usual handling of general cargoes, the port is now handling the increased demand for foodstuff and other commodities. Al Ruwais port provides a ready solution by acting as a gateway for fresh commodities from neighboring countries.