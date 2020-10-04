The Qatar World Cup stadiums have strengthened their readiness to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022, after its success in hosting spectacular Asian Champions League competitions for the western region of the continent, which concluded yesterday evening against the Saudi victory and Iranian Persepolis.

The Asian Champions League competitions were held for the west of the continent during the months of September and October, when temperatures during this period reached 39 degrees Celsius, but Doha hosted the Asian championship competitions in three of the 2022 FIFA World Cup stadiums, namely Khalifa, South and Education City, allowing the participating teams to To fight their confrontations in temperatures ranging from 22 to 24 degrees thanks to the innovative cooling systems in the World Cup stadiums, which worked to cool and distribute the air in the stands and on the stadium floor in a unique experience that will benefit the participating teams and sports fans in the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The AFC Champions League 2020 is one of the most prominent sporting events hosted by Qatar in a number of events, and it is one of the most prominent tests that enhance the guarantee of the readiness of the Qatar World Cup stadiums to host the most prominent football event in the world after two years.

And the innovative cooling technology contributed to holding the championship matches from the group stage in a comfortable and refreshing atmosphere inside the stadium despite the summer heat outside the air-conditioned stadiums.

Since its submission of the World Cup hosting file in 2010, Qatar has been keen to fulfill all its commitments to the International Football Association, especially implementing the idea of ​​air-conditioned stadiums through climate control to create a secure thermal environment for competitions, which is the desired goal that will characterize Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2022.