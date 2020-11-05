The number of daily examinations conducted by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar, today, Thursday, regarding the Corona virus (Covid-19), exceeded a million, since the outbreak of the pandemic, which had a great impact on flattening the country’s infection curve and early detection and treatment of infections and then controlling developments Virus.

Today, the Ministry of Public Health announced that the total daily checks it conducted to discover infection with the Coronavirus reached 1001448 periodic examinations, indicating that it had conducted 12064 examinations during the past twenty-four hours.

The Ministry of Public Health continues to conduct investigative and proactive examinations, which contributes to early detection of cases, and according to the ministry’s strategy to deal with the virus, the earlier the disease is detected, the easier treatment and the chances of recovery from it are greater and faster.

By the end of last July, the daily laboratory capacity for examining the (Covid-19) virus reached 30,000 (PCR) tests, according to Dr. Enas Al-Kuwari, Head of the Medical Laboratories Department at HMC.

Hamad Medical Laboratories perform various tests to diagnose the Corona virus (Covid-19), including PCR (polymerase chain examination) and serology tests (serological examination), as each of them has its uses according to medical protocols.

The Corona examination laboratory operates with an operational capacity of 100% of the male and female employees who have been recruited and trained from various departments of medical laboratories and from some other state institutions, and by providing the latest advanced technical devices to ensure the speed of laboratory results, taking into account the quality and safety, as the number of daily examinations has been increased. About Coronavirus.

The Ministry announced 4 main testing centers for COVID-19, which are: Muaither Health Center, Rawdat Al Khail Health Center, Umm Salal Health Center and Al-Gharafa Health Center.

The Ministry of Public Health also decided to allow private health facilities in the country to conduct new coronavirus (Covid-19) swabs, and to send them to Hamad Medical Corporation laboratories for analysis and issuance of results.

The Ministry of Public Health indicates that the Corona epidemic is gradually receding in the State of Qatar after passing the peak stage and the weakness of the reproductive number of the virus due to the precautions and preventive measures that the state has implemented and committed to by members of society with a decrease in the number of infections from the previous period, as this is a reassuring indicator. It does not mean the end of the epidemic, as the virus is still present in the community.

In this context, the Ministry advises to be more careful than before and to continue to apply social distancing, maintain sterilization of hands, wear a face mask, and observe caution when a person is near an elderly family member or those with chronic diseases, and reduce the number of necessary social visits and limit them to 15 minutes and maintain A safe distance.