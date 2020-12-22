The Ministry of Health has begun sending text messages to the priority groups in receiving the Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine in the State of Qatar to inform them of the imminent arrival of the free vaccine.

The text of the message reads as follows:

We are pleased to inform you of the arrival of the first batch of approved Covid-19 virus vaccines in the State of Qatar and we are pleased to inform you that you have been selected as one of the priority reviewers to receive the vaccine.

As it is known, people over the age of 70 are at greater risk of developing severe symptoms due to the Covid-19 virus, and the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your families from the virus and provides an opportunity for life to return to normal.

One of the employees of the Primary Health Care Corporation will contact you to book your appointment to obtain your free vaccine.

Your safety is our priority,

please click on the following link for more information

https://covid19.moph.gov.qa/EN/Covid19-Vaccine/Pages/default.aspx