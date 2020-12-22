Coronavirus and traveling to Qatar
Can I visit Qatar and what are the entry conditions?
Entry into Qatar is now permitted for Qatari nationals, their families, permanent residency holders and Qatar ID (QID) holders. All groups must adhere to Qatar’s quarantine policy upon return.
- Qatari nationals can travel outside the country and return at any time.
- QID holders will need to obtain approval to enter Qatar. This can be secured by applying through the Qatar Portal.
- Individuals coming from low risk countries will be eligible for home quarantine.
- Other categories of individuals, such as those over the age of 55, those who suffer from heart disease and pregnant women, will also be eligible for home quarantine, regardless of the country from which they arrived. For the complete list of exemptions, please click here.
Note that these measures are subject to ongoing review in light of the latest COVID-19 developments. For additional details on how to book a Welcome Home Package, visit DiscoverQatar.qa
Visa requirements
Thanks to a host of visa facilitation measures, Qatar is now the most open country in the Middle East. Visitors from all around the world can now enter Qatar either visa-free, or by filling out simple online applications, depending on the passport they carry.
This webpage is designed to keep you up-to-date on the visa policies that are relevant to you, and the process you need to follow to apply for a visa, if necessary.
Visa-free entry
Nationals of eligible countries do not require any prior visa arrangements and can obtain a visa waiver upon arrival to Qatar, by presenting a valid passport with a minimum validity of six months and a confirmed onward or return ticket.
For nationals of the countries listed below, the waiver will be valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and entitle its holder to spend up to 90 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips.
1. Antigua and Barbuda 2. Argentina 3. Austria 4. Bahamas 5. Belgium 6. Bulgaria 7. Croatia 8. Cyprus 9. Czech Republic 10. Denmark 11. Dominican Republic 12. Estonia 13. Finland 14. France 15. Germany 16. Greece 17. Hungary 18. Iceland 19. Italy 20. Latvia 21. Liechtenstein 22. Lithuania 23. Luxembourg 24. Malaysia 25. Malta 26. Netherlands 27. Norway 28. Poland 29. Portugal 30. Romania 31. Serbia 32. Seychelles 33. Slovakia 34. Slovenia 35. Spain 36. Sweden 37. Switzerland 38. Turkey 39. Ukraine
Armenia:
Similar to the countries listed above, nationals of Armenia can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 90 days in Qatar, during a single or multiple trips, not extendable, if the following terms and conditions are met:
- Passport must be valid for at least 6 months
- Return ticket must be confirmed
For nationals of the countries/regions listed below, the waiver will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance and entitle its holder to spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips. This waiver may be extended for a further 30 days.
1. Andorra 2. Australia 3. Azerbaijan 4. Belarus 5. Bolivia 6. Brazil 7. Brunei 8. Canada 9. Chile 10. China 11. Colombia 12. Costa Rica 13. Cuba 14. Ecuador 15. Georgia 16. Guyana 17. Hong Kong, China 18. India 19. Indonesia 20. Ireland 21. Japan 22. Kazakhstan 23. Lebanon 24. Macedonia 25. Maldives 26. Mexico 27. Moldova 28. Monaco 29. New Zealand 30. Pakistan 31. Panama 32. Paraguay 33. Peru 34. Russia 35. Rwanda 36. San Marino 37. Singapore 38. South Africa 39. South Korea 40. Suriname 41. Thailand 42. United Kingdom 43. United States 44. Uruguay 45. Vatican City 46. Venezuela
Pakistan
Similar to the 46 countries listed above, nationals of Pakistan can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during a single or multiple trips, with an option to extend for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met:
- Passport must be valid for at least 6 months
- Return ticket must be confirmed
- Hotel booking confirmation for duration of the stay must be presented
- The passenger must have a valid credit card
- Those coming directly from Pakistan should present a certificate of vaccination against polio
- The duration of the visa can be extended only after confirming the return ticket
Similar to the 48 countries listed above, nationals of Bosnia and Herzegovina can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during a single or multiple trips, with an option to extend for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met:
- Citizen must carry a permanent passport that is valid for at least 6 months
- Return ticket must be confirmed