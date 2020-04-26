By The Visual and Data Journalism TeamBBC News
  • 11 minutes ago

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with more than 2.8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus now in 185 countries. At least 200,000 people have died.

The United States has more than four times as many confirmed cases as any other country.

This series of maps and charts tracks the global outbreak of the virus since it emerged in China in December last year.

Short presentational grey line

How many deaths and recoveries have there been?

qatar airways

The virus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

It is spreading rapidly in many countries and the number of deaths is still climbing.

 mapped

2,861,947cases
202,668deaths
822,115recoveries

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Figures last updated 26 April 2020, 10:11 BST

Presentational white space

The US has by far the largest number of cases, with more than 900,000 confirmed infections, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University. This is more than 10 times the official number reported by China.

The US also has the world’s highest death toll, with more than 50,000 fatalities.

Spain, Italy, France and the UK – the worst-hit European countries – have all recorded more than 20,000 deaths.

Area chart showing number of global cases is approaching 3m
Presentational white space

data in detail

Scroll table to see more data
Country
Deaths
Total Cases
US 53,843 937,746
Italy 26,384 195,351
Spain 22,902 223,759
France 22,245 122,577
UK 20,319 148,377
Belgium 6,917 45,325
Germany 5,877 156,513
Iran 5,650 89,328
China 4,636 83,909
Netherlands 4,409 37,195
Brazil 4,057 59,324
Turkey 2,706 107,773
Canada 2,549 45,493
Sweden 2,192 18,177
Switzerland 1,599 28,894
Mexico 1,305 13,842
Ireland 1,063 18,561
Portugal 880 23,392
India 825 26,496
Indonesia 720 8,607
Peru 700 25,331
Russia 681 74,588
Romania 601 10,635
Ecuador 576 22,719
Austria 536 15,148
Poland 526 11,395
Philippines 501 7,579
Algeria 419 3,256
Denmark 418 8,445
Japan 360 13,231
Egypt 307 4,319
Dominican Republic 273 5,926
Hungary 272 2,500
Pakistan 269 12,723
South Korea 242 10,728
Colombia 233 5,142
Czech Republic 219 7,352
Ukraine 209 8,617
Norway 201 7,499
Israel 199 15,398
Finland 186 4,475
Argentina 185 3,780
Chile 181 12,858
Panama 159 5,538
Morocco 159 3,897
Bangladesh 140 4,998
Saudi Arabia 136 16,299
Greece 130 2,506
Serbia 125 6,630
Malaysia 98 5,742
Moldova 94 3,304
South Africa 86 4,361
Iraq 86 1,763
Luxembourg 85 3,711
Slovenia 81 1,388
Australia 80 6,694
United Arab Emirates 71 9,813
Belarus 67 9,590
North Macedonia 59 1,367
Honduras 59 627
Bosnia and Herzegovina 57 1,486
Bulgaria 55 1,290
Croatia 54 2,016
Cameroon 53 1,518
Thailand 51 2,922
Cuba 51 1,337
Afghanistan 47 1,463
Estonia 46 1,635
Bolivia 46 866
Lithuania 41 1,438
Burkina Faso 41 629
Andorra 40 738
San Marino 40 513
Tunisia 38 939
Nigeria 35 1,182
Channel Islands 35 525
Armenia 28 1,746
DR Congo 28 416
Albania 27 712
Niger 27 684
Kazakhstan 25 2,652
Lebanon 24 704
Azerbaijan 21 1,617
Mali 21 370
Kuwait 19 2,892
New Zealand 18 1,470
Slovakia 18 1,379
Somalia 18 390
Isle of Man 18 308
Sudan 17 213
Ivory Coast 14 1,077
Cyprus 14 810
Uruguay 14 596
Kenya 14 343
Martinique 14 175
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
Guatemala 13 473
Singapore 12 13,624
Latvia 12 812
Kosovo 12 510
Guadeloupe 12 149
Saint Martin 12 73
Liberia 11 120
Bahamas 11 78
Qatar 10 9,358
Oman 10 1,998
Iceland 10 1,790
Ghana 10 1,279
Venezuela 10 323
Tanzania 10 299
Mauritius 9 331
Paraguay 9 228
Bahrain 8 2,588
Uzbekistan 8 1,865
Kyrgyzstan 8 682
El Salvador 8 298
Trinidad and Tobago 8 115
Guinea 7 996
Senegal 7 614
Sri Lanka 7 467
Jordan 7 444
Jamaica 7 305
Guyana 7 73
Costa Rica 6 693
Georgia 6 485
Taiwan 6 429
Montenegro 6 320
Congo 6 200
Togo 6 96
Barbados 6 79
Haiti 6 72
Myanmar 5 146
Bermuda 5 109
Malta 4 448
Mayotte 4 380
Monaco 4 94
Zimbabwe 4 31
Gabon 3 176
Ethiopia 3 122
Zambia 3 84
Syria 3 42
Malawi 3 33
Antigua and Barbuda 3 24
Nicaragua 3 12
Djibouti 2 1,008
Palestinian Territories 2 342
Aruba 2 100
Sierra Leone 2 82
Libya 2 61
Angola 2 25
Belize 2 18
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Equatorial Guinea 1 258
Brunei 1 138
French Guiana 1 111
Cape Verde 1 90
Liechtenstein 1 81
Cayman Islands 1 70
Eswatini 1 56
Benin 1 54
Botswana 1 22
Curaçao 1 16
Montserrat 1 11
Burundi 1 11
Turks and Caicos Islands 1 11
Gambia 1 10
Suriname 1 10
Mauritania 1 7
British Virgin Islands 1 6
Réunion 0 417
Vietnam 0 270
Faroe Islands 0 187
Rwanda 0 183
Maldives 0 177
Gibraltar 0 136
Madagascar 0 123
Cambodia 0 122
Uganda 0 75
Mozambique 0 70
French Polynesia 0 57
Guinea-Bissau 0 52
Nepal 0 51
Chad 0 46
Eritrea 0 39
Mongolia 0 38
Timor-Leste 0 24
Laos 0 19
New Caledonia 0 18
Fiji 0 18
Grenada 0 18
Namibia 0 16
Dominica 0 16
Central African Republic 0 16
Saint Lucia 0 15
Saint Kitts and Nevis 0 15
St Vincent and the Grenadines 0 14
Falkland Islands 0 13
Greenland 0 11
Seychelles 0 11
Vatican 0 9
Papua New Guinea 0 8
Bhutan 0 7
Saint Barthelemy 0 6
South Sudan 0 6
Western Sahara 0 6
Sao Tome and Principe 0 4
Anguilla 0 3
Yemen 0 1

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Figures last updated: 26 April 2020, 10:11 BST

Note: The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average

In China, the official death toll is just over 4,600 from about 84,000 confirmed cases. Numbers for deaths jumped on 17 April after what officials called “a statistical review”.

Critics of the Chinese government have questioned whether the country’s official numbers can be trusted.

The country’s authorities have now lifted many of the stringent measures they brought in to bring the disease under control, including a ban on all travel to and from Wuhan – the first place to go into lockdown.

After the virus’s discovery late last year, the outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March. This is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time.

While more than 2.8 million people are known to have been infected worldwide, the true figure is thought to be much higher as many of those with milder symptoms have not been tested and counted.

While some countries are now beginning to ease restrictions where disease peaks are thought to have passed, such as in Europe and South Africa, others are only now starting to impose them as cases and deaths begin to rise.

Across Latin America, where many economies are already struggling and millions live on what they can earn day-to-day, there are concerns about the strain the growing number of virus cases could put on health care systems. Of particular concern are Ecuador and Brazil.

Ecuador has already seen its health system collapse – thousands have died from the virus and other conditions that could not be treated because of the crisis. Mortuaries and morgues have been overwhelmed.

The country’s authorities confirmed on Thursday that the country’s coronavirus case total was twice as high as previously confirmed, with authorities adding 11,000 new infections that resulted from delayed testing. Others suspect the numbers are much higher still.

Brazil has also seen a steep rise in both cases and deaths, with every state in South America’s largest country affected. But there are fears that the country’s official numbers do not reflect the true scale of the crisis.

Cities and local authorities have imposed measures to try to prevent the virus’s spread but Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has come under criticism for his own response, most recently for attending an anti-lockdown rally.

Sanitation worker spraying the streets in a town in EcuadorImage copyrightGETTY IMAGES

Across the world, more than 4.5 billion people – half the world’s population – are estimated to be now living under social distancing measures to slow the pandemic, according to the AFP news agency. Among them Muslims beginning to observe the holy month of Ramadan in isolation.

The impact of this global shutdown is huge.

The world economy faces the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund has said.

And the UN World Food Programme has warned the pandemic could almost double the number of people suffering acute hunger.

Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'
Banner

Europe battling to slow infection rates

Italy and Spain remain the worst affected countries after the US, although the slowing of infection rates appears to show the success of social distancing,

Spain has more than 219,000 confirmed cases – the second highest global figure – while Italy has the second highest death toll of nearly 26,000.

Both countries have been in lockdown since early March, however some quarantine measures are starting to be relaxed.

Italy has started to allow certain shops to reopen and Spanish children, who have been kept indoors at home since 14 March, are expected to be allowed outside from 26 April.

Six charts show how death rates over time in selected countries have begun to slow down
Presentational white space

In the UK, there are now more than 148,000 confirmed cases and 20,319 deaths.

Like Spain, deaths in the UK grew rapidly at first, doubling faster than every two days. While the rate of increase has slowed, the British government has ruled out lifting lockdown measures until at least early May.

Other European countries easing restrictions include Germany, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

Despite this, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German parliament this was “not the end phase but still just the beginning” and the WHO has warned that lockdowns must be lifted slowly and carefully.

A plan for injecting billions of euros of emergency aid into Europe’s battered economies was agreed by EU heads this week. Meeting via video, they agreed to set up a massive recovery fund to mobilise €1tn of investment.

They also confirmed that €540bn (£470bn) of financial support would be released from 1 June.

Short presentational grey line

New York remains epicentre of US outbreak

With more than 900,000 cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world. The country has also recorded more than 50,000 deaths of people with the virus.

The state of New York has been particularly badly affected, with more than 16,000 deaths in New York City alone.

However, State Governor Andrew Cuomo has said the toll “seems to be on a gentle decline”, with deaths over the first four days of the last week down a third on the same period the week before.

Map of US showing cases numbers by state
Presentational white space

Elsewhere in the US, three states, including Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska have lifted some of the lockdown restrictions, although customers visiting newly reopened businesses will still be expected to maintain social distancing measures.

Georgia, which has one of the fastest reopening timetables in the country, is allowing bowling alleys, spas, hair and nail salons, as well as tattoo parlours and other personal care businesses to resume operations. From Monday, dine-in restaurants and theatres will also be allowed to open.

The economic ravages of the pandemic were brought into sharp focus on Thursday by official unemployment figures that showed over 26 million Americans have filed for jobless claims in the last five weeks.

The US Congress has passed a relief package totalling $484bn (£391bn), the fourth aid bill to clear Congress in response to the virus outbreak, bringing total federal spending on Covid-19-related help to $3tn.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, was criticised by the medical community after suggesting research should be done into whether coronavirus might be treated by injecting disinfectant into the body.

Disinfectants are hazardous substances and can be poisonous if ingested. Even external exposure can be dangerous to the skin, eyes and respiratory system.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY