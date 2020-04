New cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December are being reported daily around the world.

More than 203,000 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, while almost 2.9 million infections have been confirmed in at least 185 countries and territories. More than 822,000 people have recovered to date.

More:

Here are the countries that have so far confirmed coronavirus cases:

United States – 939,249 cases, 53,934 deaths

Spain – 223,759 cases, 22,902 deaths

Italy – 195,351 cases, 26,384 deaths

France – 161,644 cases, 22,648 deaths

Germany – 156,513 cases, 5,877 deaths

United Kingdom – 149,569 cases, 20,381 deaths

Turkey – 107,773 cases, 2,706 deaths

Iran – 89,328 cases, 5,650 deaths

China – 83,909 cases, 4,636 deaths

Russia – 74,588 cases, 681 deaths

Brazil – 59,324 cases, 4,057 deaths

Canada – 45,493 cases, 2,549 deaths

Belgium – 45,325 cases, 6,917 deaths

Netherlands – 37,384 cases, 4,424 deaths

Switzerland – 28,894 cases, 1,599 deaths

India – 26,496 cases, 825 deaths

Peru – 25,331 cases, 700 deaths

Portugal – 23,392 cases, 880 deaths

Ecuador – 22,719 cases, 576 deaths

Ireland – 18,561 cases, 1,063 deaths

Sweden – 18,177 cases, 2,192 deaths

Saudi Arabia – 16,299 cases, 136 deaths

Israel – 15,298 cases, 199 deaths

Austria – 15,148 cases, 536 deaths

Mexico – 13,842 cases, 1,305 deaths

Japan – 13,231 cases, 360 deaths

Chile – 12,858 cases, 181 deaths

Pakistan – 12,723 cases, 269 deaths

Singapore – 12,693 cases, 12 deaths

Poland – 11,273 cases, 524 deaths

South Korea – 10,728 cases, 242 deaths

Romania – 10,635 cases, 601 deaths

United Arab Emirates – 9,813 cases, 71 deaths

Belarus – 9,590 cases, 67 deaths

Qatar – 9,358 cases, 10 deaths

Denmark – 8,643 cases, 418 deaths

Indonesia – 8,607 cases, 720 deaths

Ukraine – 8,125 cases, 201 deaths

Norway – 7,499 cases, 201 deaths

Czech Republic – 7,352 cases, 218 deaths

Philippines – 7,294, cases, 494 deaths

Australia – 6,694 cases, 80 deaths

Serbia – 6,630 cases, 125 deaths

Dominican Republic – 5,926 cases, 273 deaths

Malaysia – 5,742 cases, 98 deaths

Panama – 5,538 cases, 159 deaths

Colombia – 5,142 cases, 233 deaths

Bangladesh – 4,998 cases, 140 deaths

Finland – 4,475 cases, 186 deaths

South Africa – 4,361 cases, 86 deaths

Egypt – 4,319 cases, 307 deaths

Morocco – 3,897 cases, 159 deaths

Argentina – 3,780 cases, 185 deaths

Luxembourg – 3,711 cases, 85 deaths

Moldova – 3,304 cases, 94 deaths

Algeria – 3,256 cases, 419 deaths

Thailand – 2,907 cases, 51 deaths

Kuwait – 2,892 cases, 19 deaths

Kazakhstan – 2,601 cases, 25 deaths

Bahrain – 2,588 cases, 8 deaths

Greece – 2,506 cases, 130 deaths

Hungary – 2,443 cases, 262 deaths

Croatia – 2,016 cases, 54 deaths

Oman – 1,905 cases, 10 deaths

Uzbekistan – 1,862 cases, 8 deaths

Iceland – 1,790 cases, 10 deaths

Iraq – 1,763 cases, 86 deaths

Armenia – 1,677 cases, 28 deaths

Estonia – 1,635 cases, 46 deaths

Azerbaijan – 1,617 cases, 21 deaths

Cameroon – 1,518 cases, 53 deaths

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 1,486 cases, 57 deaths

New Zealand – 1,470 cases, 18 deaths

Afghanistan – 1,463 cases, 47 deaths

Lithuania – 1,426 cases, 41 deaths

Slovenia – 1,388 cases, 81 deaths

Slovakia – 1,373 cases, 17 deaths

North Macedonia – 1,367 cases, 59 deaths

Cuba – 1,337 cases, 51 deaths

Ghana – 1,279 cases, 10 deaths

Bulgaria – 1,247 cases, 55 deaths

Nigeria – 1,182 cases, 35 deaths

Ivory Coast – 1,077 cases, 14 deaths

Djibouti – 1,008 cases, 2 deaths

Guinea – 996 cases, 7 deaths

Tunisia – 939 cases, 38 deaths

Bolivia – 866 cases, 46 deaths

Cyprus – 810 cases, 14 deaths

Latvia – 804 cases, 12 deaths

Andorra – 738 cases, 40 deaths

Albania – 712 cases, 27 deaths

Lebanon – 704 cases, 24 deaths

Costa Rica – 693 cases, 6 deaths

Niger – 684 cases, 27 deaths

Kyrgyzstan – 682 cases, 8 deaths

Burkina Faso – 629 cases, 41 deaths

Honduras – 627 cases, 59 deaths

Senegal – 614 cases, 7 deaths

Uruguay – 596 cases, 14 deaths

San Marino – 513 cases, 40 deaths

Kosovo – 510 cases, 12 deaths

Guatemala – 473 cases, 13 deaths

Sri Lanka – 460 cases, 7 deaths

Georgia – 456 cases, 5 deaths

Malta – 448 cases, 4 deaths

Jordan – 444 cases, 7 deaths

Taiwan – 429 cases, 6 deaths

Democratic Republic of the Congo – 416 cases, 28 deaths

Somalia – 390 cases, 18 deaths

Mali – 370 cases, 21 deaths

Kenya – 343 cases, 14 deaths

Occupied Palestinian territories – 342 cases, 2 deaths

Mauritius – 331 cases, 9 deaths

Venezuela – 323 cases, 10 deaths

Montenegro – 320 cases, 6 deaths

Jamaica – 305 cases, 7 deaths

Tanzania – 299 cases, 10 deaths

El Salvador – 298 cases, 8 deaths

Vietnam – 270 cases

Equatorial Guinea – 258 cases, 1 death

Paraguay – 228 cases, 9 deaths

Sudan – 213 cases, 17 deaths

Republic of the Congo – 200 cases, 6 deaths

Rwanda – 183 cases

Maldives – 177 cases

Gabon – 176 cases, 3 deaths

Myanmar – 146 cases, 5 deaths

Brunei – 138 cases, 1 death

Madagascar – 123 cases

Cambodia – 122 cases

Ethiopia – 122 cases, 3 deaths

Liberia – 120 cases, 11 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 115 cases, 8 deaths

Togo – 96 cases, 6 deaths

Monaco – 94 cases, 4 deaths

Cape Verde – 90 cases, 1 death

Zambia – 84 cases, 3 deaths

Sierra Leone – 82 cases, 2 deaths

Liechtenstein – 81 cases, 1 death

Barbados – 79 cases, 6 deaths

Bahamas – 78 cases, 11 deaths

Uganda – 75 cases

Guyana – 73 cases, 7 deaths

Haiti – 72 cases, 6 deaths

Mozambique – 70 cases

Libya – 61 cases, 2 deaths

Eswatini – 56 cases, 1 death

Benin – 54 cases, 1 death

Guinea-Bissau – 52 cases

Nepal – 49 cases

Chad – 46 cases

Syria – 42 cases, 3 deaths

Eritrea – 39 cases

Mongolia – 38 cases

Malawi – 33 cases, 3 deaths

Zimbabwe – 31 cases, 4 deaths

Angola – 25 cases, 2 deaths

Antigua and Barbuda – 24 cases, 3 deaths

East Timor – 24 cases

Botswana – 22 cases, 1 death

Laos – 19 cases

Belize – 18 cases, 2 deaths

Fiji – 18 cases

Grenada – 18 cases

Central African Republic – 16 cases

Dominica – 16 cases

Namibia – 16 cases

Saint Kitts and Nevis – 15 cases

Saint Lucia – 15 cases

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 14 cases

Nicaragua – 12 cases, 3 deaths

Burundi – 11 cases, 1 death

Seychelles – 11 cases

Gambia – 10 cases, 1 death

Suriname – 10 cases, 1 death

Vatican – 9 cases

Papua New Guinea – 8 cases

Bhutan – 7 cases

Mauritania – 7 cases, 1 death

Western Sahara – 6 cases

South Sudan – 5 cases

Sao Tome and Principe – 4 cases

Yemen – 1 case