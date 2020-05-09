More than 3.8 million infections confirmed in at least 187 countries and territories, including at least 269,000 deaths.

  • New cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December are being reported daily around the world.

    At least 269,000 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, while some 3.7 million infections have been confirmed in at least 187 countries and territories. More than 1.3 million people have recovered to date.

    Here are the countries that have so far confirmed coronavirus cases:

    United States – 1,256,972 cases, 75,670 deaths

    Spain – 221,447 cases, 26,070 deaths

    Italy – 215,858 cases, 29,958 deaths

    United Kingdom – 207,977 cases, 30,689 deaths

    France – 174,918 cases, 25,990 deaths

    Germany – 169,430 cases, 7,392 deaths

    Russia – 177,929 cases, 1,625 deaths

    Turkey – 133,721 cases, 3,641 deaths

    Brazil – 135,773 cases, 9,190 deaths

    Iran – 103,135 cases, 6,486 deaths

    China – 83,976 cases, 4,637 deaths

    Canada – 66,201 cases, 4,541 deaths

    Belgium – 51,420 cases, 8,415 deaths

    Peru – 58,526 cases, 1,627 deaths

    India – 56,409 cases, 1,890 deaths

    Netherlands – 41,973 cases, 5,306 deaths

    Ecuador – 30,298 cases, 1,654 deaths

    Saudi Arabia – 33,731 cases, 219 deaths

    Switzerland – 30,126 cases, 1,810 deaths

    Portugal – 26,715 cases, 1,105 deaths

    Mexico – 29,616 cases, 2,961 deaths

    Sweden – 24,623 cases, 3,040 deaths

    Pakistan – 25,837 cases, 594 deaths

    Chile – 24,581 cases, 285 deaths

    Ireland – 22,385 cases,  1,403 deaths

    Singapore – 20,939 cases, 20 deaths

    Belarus – 20,168 cases, 116 deaths

    Qatar – 18,890 cases, 12 deaths

    Israel – 16,381 cases, 240 deaths

    Austria – 15,752 cases, 609 deaths

    United Arab Emirates – 16,240 cases, 165 deaths

    Japan – 15,477 cases, 577 deaths

    Poland – 15,047 cases, 755 deaths 

    Romania – 14,499 cases, 888 deaths

    Ukraine – 13,691 cases, 340 deaths

    Indonesia – 12,776 cases, 930 deaths

    Bangladesh – 12,425 cases, 199 deaths

    South Korea – 10,822 cases, 256 deaths

    Denmark – 10,281 cases, 514 deaths

    Philippines –  10,343 cases, 685 deaths

    Serbia – 9,848 cases, 206 deaths

    Dominican Republic – 9,095 cases, 373 deaths

    Colombia – 9,456 cases, 407 deaths

    Norway – 8,034 cases, 217 deaths

    Czech Republic – 8,031 cases, 270 deaths 

    Panama – 7,868 cases, 225 deaths

    South Africa – 8,232 cases, 161 deaths

    Egypt – 7,981 cases, 482 deaths

    Australia – 6,913 cases, 97 deaths

    Malaysia – 6,467 cases, 107 deaths

    Kuwait – 6,567 cases, 44 deaths

    Finland – 5,673 cases, 255 deaths

    Morocco – 5,548 cases, 183 deaths

    Argentina – 5,371 cases, 282 deaths

    Algeria – 5,182 cases, 483 deaths

    Moldova – 4,605 cases, 145 deaths

    Kazakhstan – 4,578 cases, 30 deaths

    Luxembourg – 3,859 cases, 100 deaths

    Bahrain – 4,199 cases, 8 deaths

    Afghanistan – 3,563 cases, 106 deaths

    Hungary – 3,178 cases, 392 deaths

    Thailand – 3,000 cases, 55 deaths

    Nigeria – 3,526 cases, 107 deaths

    Oman – 2,958 cases, 15 deaths

    Ghana – 3,091 cases, 18 deaths

    Greece – 2,678 cases, 148 deaths

    Armenia – 2884 cases, 42 deaths

    Iraq – 2,543 cases, 102 deaths

    Uzbekistan – 2,298 cases, 10 deaths

    Croatia – 2,125 cases, 86 deaths

    Cameroon – 2,267 cases, 108 deaths

    Azerbaijan – 2,204 cases, 28 deaths

    Bosnia and Herzegovina – 2,027 cases, 90 deaths

    Iceland – 1,801 cases, 10 deaths

    Estonia – 1,720 cases, 56 deaths

    Guinea – 1,927 cases, 11 deaths

    Bulgaria – 1,865 cases, 84 deaths

    Cuba – 1,729 cases, 73 deaths

    Bolivia – 2,081 cases, 102 deaths

    North Macedonia – 1,572 cases, 89 deaths

    New Zealand – 1,490 cases, 21 deaths

    Slovenia – 1,449 cases, 99 deaths

    Ivory Coast – 1,571 cases, 20 deaths

    Lithuania – 1,433 cases, 49 deaths

    Slovakia – 1,445 cases, 26 deaths

    Senegal – 1,492 cases, 13 deaths

    Honduras – 1,685 cases, 105 deaths

    Djibouti – 1,133 cases, 3 deaths

    Tunisia – 1,026 cases, 44 deaths

    Latvia – 909 cases, 18 deaths

    Cyprus – 889 cases, 15 deaths

    Kosovo – 861 cases, 27 deaths

    Kyrgyzstan – 906 cases, 12 deaths

    Somalia – 873 cases, 44 deaths

    Albania – 842 cases, 31 deaths

    Sudan – 930 cases, 52 deaths

    Sri Lanka – 824 cases, 9 deaths

    Niger – 781 cases, 42 deaths

    Andorra – 752 cases, 47 deaths

    Costa Rica – 765 cases, 6 deaths

    Lebanon – 784 cases, 25 deaths

    Guatemala – 832 cases, 23 deaths

    Democratic Republic of the Congo – 897 cases, 36 deaths

    Burkina Faso – 736 cases, 48 deaths

    Uruguay – 684 cases, 17 deaths

    Mali – 650 cases, 32 deaths

    Georgia – 623 cases, 9 deaths

    San Marino – 622 cases, 41 deaths

    El Salvador – 742 cases, 15 deaths

    Maldives – 648 cases, 3 deaths

    Kenya – 607 cases, 29 deaths

    Malta – 486 cases, 5 deaths

    Tanzania – 480 cases, 16 deaths

    Jamaica – 488 cases, 9 deaths

    Jordan – 494 cases, 9 deaths

    Taiwan – 440 cases, 6 deaths

    Paraguay – 462 cases, 10 deaths

    Guinea-Bissau – 564 cases, 2 deaths

    Gabon – 504 cases, 8 deaths

    Occupied Palestinian territories – 375 cases, 2 deaths

    Venezuela – 381 cases, 10 deaths

    Mauritius – 332 cases, 10 deaths

    Montenegro – 324 cases, 8 deaths

    Equatorial Guinea – 439 cases, 4 deaths

    Tajikistan – 461 cases, 12 deaths

    Vietnam – 288 cases

    Rwanda – 271 cases

    Republic of the Congo – 274 cases, 10 deaths

    Sierra Leone – 231 cases, 16 deaths

    Cape Verde – 218 cases, 2 deaths

    Sao Tome and Principe – 187 cases, 4 deaths

    Chad – 253 cases, 27 deaths

    Liberia – 189 cases, 20 deaths

    Myanmar – 176 cases, 6 deaths

    Madagascar – 193 cases

    Ethiopia – 191 cases, 4 deaths

    Brunei – 141 cases, 1 death

    Zambia – 153 cases, 4 deaths

    Togo – 135 cases, 9 deaths

    Cambodia – 122 cases

    Eswatini – 153 cases, 2 deaths

    Trinidad and Tobago – 116 cases, 8 deaths

    Haiti – 129 cases, 12 deaths

    Uganda – 101 cases

    Benin – 140 cases, 2 deaths

    Monaco – 95 cases, 4 deaths

    Guyana – 93 cases, 10 deaths

    Central African Republic – 94 cases

    Bahamas – 92 cases, 11 deaths

    Barbados – 82 cases, 7 deaths

    Liechtenstein – 82 cases, 1 death

    Neptal – 101 cases

    Mozambique – 81 cases

    Libya – 64 cases, 3 deaths

    South Sudan – 74 cases

    Syria – 45 cases, 3 deaths

    Malawi – 43 cases, 3 deaths

    Mongolia – 42 cases

    Eritrea – 39 cases

    Angola – 36 cases, 2 deaths

    Zimbabwe – 34 cases, 4 deaths

    Antigua and Barbuda – 25 cases, 3 deaths

    East Timor – 24 cases

    Botswana – 23 cases, 1 death

    Yemen – 25 cases, 5 deaths 

    Grenada – 21 cases

    Laos – 19 cases

    Belize – 18 cases, 2 deaths

    Fiji – 18 cases

    Saint Lucia – 18 cases

    Gambia – 18 cases, 1 death

    Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 17 cases

    Dominica – 16 cases

    Namibia – 16 cases

    Nicaragua – 16 cases, 5 deaths

    Burundi – 15 cases, 1 death

    Saint Kitts and Nevis – 15 cases

    Vatican – 12 cases

    Seychelles – 11 cases

    Suriname – 10 cases, 1 death

    Mauritania – 8 cases, 1 death

    Papua New Guinea – 8 cases

    Bhutan – 7 cases

    Western Sahara – 6 cases

    Comoros – 8 case, 1 death

    SOURCE: AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES

    Japan backs coronavirus drug; Moscow keeps lockdown: Live updates

    Over 275,000 have died worldwide while more than 1.3 million have recovered as countries weigh easing of lockdown rules.

    by

    • Japan has approved the antiviral drug remdesivir for coronavirus treatment in a fast-track review just four days after a United States company submitted an application.

    • Italy became the third country in the world to record 30,000 deaths from the coronavirus, reporting 243 new fatalities compared with a daily tally of 274 the day before.

    • Authorities in Moscow have extended a lockdown in the capital until the end of the month.

    • The administration of US President Donald Trump shelved a document with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen public places during the still-raging coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team obtained by the AP news agency.

    • More than 275,000 worldwide have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, with cases up around 4 million and more than 1.3 million recovered.

    Here are the latest updates:

    Saturday, May 9

    07:36 GMT – Latest figures by Singapore

    Singapore’s health ministry reported 753 new coronavirus infections, taking the city-state’s total to 22,460.

    The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. Nine are permanent residents.

    07:23 GMT – Sudan extends Khartoum curfew to slow virus

    The state of Khartoum in Sudan extended for 10 more days a curfew that has been in place since April 18.

    The state, the smallest but also the most populous, is the hardest hit in the country. To date, it has recorded 1,111 confirmed infections and 59 related deaths.

    Travel between the capital, Khartoum, and other Sudanese states will be banned, the official SUNA news agency reported.

    06:46 GMT – Bolsonaro the ‘biggest threat’ to Brazil’s coronavirus response

    The Lancet, a leading medical journal, has described President Jair Bolsonaro as “perhaps the biggest threat” to Brazil’s ability to successfully fight the coronavirus pandemic as the country is quickly emerging as a hotspot for COVID-19.

    On Friday, Brazil’s Ministry of Health registered 10,222 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 751 related deaths, a daily high. That brought the total of confirmed cases in the country to 145,328 and deaths to 9,897.

    Read the full story here.

    Gravediggers wearing protective garments work as relatives of Neide Rodrigues, 71, who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), attend her burial at a cemetery in
    Gravediggers wearing protective garments work as relatives of a victim who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), attend her burial at a cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

    06:14 GMT – China willing to help N.Korea in fight against virus

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, offering Beijing’s support in the fight against the coronavirus.

    Quoting Xi’s letter, Chinese state television said the Chinese president was very concerned about the situation in North Korea and the health of its people.

    The supportive message came a day after Kim congratulated Xi for his handling of the pandemic and “highly appreciating that he is seizing a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic”.

    05:33 GMT – Coronavirus forces Russia to scale down Victory Day in blow to Putin

    Russia marks 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on Saturday, but the coronavirus outbreak has forced it to scale back celebrations seen as boosting support for the Kremlin.

    With coronavirus infections rising, President Vladimir Putin last month postponed the highlight of Victory Day celebrations, a massive parade on Red Square that showcases Moscow’s most sophisticated military hardware, to an unspecified date.

    Putin has described Victory Day celebrations as sacred to Russians but said a big public event was too risky during the pandemic. As of Friday, Russia had reported 187,859 coronavirus cases and 1,723 deaths.

    05:04 GMT – Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, one new death

    Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and one more death on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,004 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January, according to Reuters news agency.

    A 68-year-old man from Bangkok died, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

    Of the new cases, two are from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing people due to high infection rates. One was linked with previous cases and one had a risk history from public places, he said.

    Vietnam - Hanoi
    An airline staff instructs passengers how to check in at Hanoi airport while observing social distancing [Hau Dinh/AP]

    04:32 GMT – South Korea reports 18 new cases

    South Korea on Saturday reported 18 fresh cases of the new coronavirus, including 12 in Seoul, as health workers scrambled to trace contacts following a slew of transmissions linked to clubgoers.

    The latest infections brought national totals to 10,840 cases and 256 deaths.

    Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a virus briefing that officials are mapping out plans to share hospital capacities between the capital and nearby towns to ensure swift transport of patients so that a spike of infections in one area doesn’t overwhelm the health care system. He said the plans will go into effect if the daily jump in infections exceeds 100, which hasn’t happened since April 1.

    04:01 GMT – Australia’s biggest states hold off relaxing COVID-19 lockdowns

    Australia’s most populous states held back from easing COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday even as some states allowed small gatherings and got ready to open restaurants in line with the federal government’s three-stage plan for reopening businesses.

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday outlined plans to remove most curbs by July in a three-step process to get nearly 1 million people back to work, as the country has reined in new COVID-19 infections to less than 20 a day with strict lockdowns.

    Australia’s total deaths from COVID-19 remain just below 100, while the number of cases were close to 7,000.

    03:09 GMT – China reports one new coronavirus case, 15 asymptomatic cases

    China reported one new coronavirus case at the end of Friday, unchanged from the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Saturday.

    One new imported case was recorded on May 8, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

    The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for Friday, versus 16 the previous day.

    China’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,887, although 78,000 cases have recovered, while the official death toll remains unchanged at 4,633.

    02:50 GMT – Brazil’s Supreme Court asked to roll back restrictions

    Brazil’s economy minister warns there could soon be product shortages in supermarkets if state quarantine measures are allowed to continue.

    Paulo Guedes told an audience at the Supreme Court, including its chief justice, that Latin America’s largest market is at risk of “collapse” similar to what happened in neighboring Venezuela.

    Guedes  was joined by President Jair Bolsonaro and a group of industry leaders, who together walked to the top court to make their case for rollback of restrictions even as Brazil’s coronavirus cases continue to surge.

    Coronavirus - Brazil
    Relatives attend the burial of 71-year-old Neide Rodrigues Rosa, who died from the new coronavirus according to her son Sergio Rodrigues, in Rio de Janeiro on Friday [Leo Correa/AP]

    02:26 GMT – US military official close to Trump, Pence positive of coronavirus

    A military member working in close proximity to President Donald Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus. The White House said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health.”

    Spokesman Hogan Gidley says in a statement the military member works “on the White House campus” and tested positive on Wednesday.

    02:01 GMT – Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,251 to 168,551

    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,251 to 168,551, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

    The reported death toll rose by 147 to 7,369, the tally showed.

    01:45 GMT – Argentina extends quarantine for capital, relaxes elsewhere

    Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez has extended until May 24 a quarantine for its capital Buenos Aires but relaxed the restriction aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus elsewhere in the country.

    The lockdown, which was in place since March 20 and is due to expire on Sunday, will remain in place in the capital and its outskirts, Fernandez said in a televised address.

    Fernandez said he was “extremely proud” of Argentines for observing the strict social isolation measures. As of Friday, the country had registered 5,611 confirmed cases of the virus and 293 deaths.

    01:15 GMT – US lawmakers urge support for Taiwan at WHO, amid COVID-19 fight

    The leaders of US congressional foreign affairs committees have written to more than 50 countries asking them to support Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization, citing the need for the broadest effort possible to fight the coronavirus pandemic, congressional sources told Reuters.

    Taiwan, which is not a member of the United Nations, has been excluded from the WHO, which is a U.N. agency, due to objections from China.

    “As the world works to combat the spread of the COVID-19, a novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, it has never been more important to ensure all countries prioritize global health and safety over politics,” the lawmakers said in their letter, sent on Friday, and seen by Reuters.

    Taiwan - coronavirus
    People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they visit a night market in Taipei [Chiang Ying-ying/AP]

    00:10 GMT – Three nurses murdered in Mexico as coronavirus reaches peak transmission

    Three nurses, all sisters, were found dead with signs of strangulation in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, officials said on Friday, an apparent triple murder that follows a series of assaults on health workers in the coronavirus pandemic.

    Officials said they were investigating the crime but that the motive was not clear. Health workers have faced increased aggression in Mexico in recent weeks over fears of contagion.

    Javier Guerrero, a top official for Mexico’s main public health service IMSS in Coahuila, described the deaths of the three nurses as murders. They “happened at a moment when our health workers are the most important element to face the health crisis”, he said.

    Coronavirus - Mexico
    Gravediggers walk toward a hearse carrying the body of a woman, who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before her funeral, at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez [Reuters]

    00:01 GMT – Germany’s Merkel, Pope Francis discuss coronavirus pandemic

    Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office says the German leader has discussed the coronavirus pandemic with Pope Francis in a phone conversation, AP news agency reported on Saturday.

    Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert says that during the call, the chancellor and the pontiff advocated support for poor countries in the virus crisis. He says it centred on “the global humanitarian and political situation in view of the corona pandemic” and on the significance of solidarity in Europe and the world.

    Merkel invited Francis to visit Germany when that is possible again.

    I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    For key developments from yesterday, May 8, go here.

    SOURCE: AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES

