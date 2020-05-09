More than 3.8 million infections confirmed in at least 187 countries and territories, including at least 269,000 deaths.
New cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December are being reported daily around the world.
At least 269,000 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, while some 3.7 million infections have been confirmed in at least 187 countries and territories. More than 1.3 million people have recovered to date.
Here are the countries that have so far confirmed coronavirus cases:
United States – 1,256,972 cases, 75,670 deaths
Spain – 221,447 cases, 26,070 deaths
Italy – 215,858 cases, 29,958 deaths
United Kingdom – 207,977 cases, 30,689 deaths
France – 174,918 cases, 25,990 deaths
Germany – 169,430 cases, 7,392 deaths
Russia – 177,929 cases, 1,625 deaths
Turkey – 133,721 cases, 3,641 deaths
Brazil – 135,773 cases, 9,190 deaths
Iran – 103,135 cases, 6,486 deaths
China – 83,976 cases, 4,637 deaths
Canada – 66,201 cases, 4,541 deaths
Belgium – 51,420 cases, 8,415 deaths
Peru – 58,526 cases, 1,627 deaths
India – 56,409 cases, 1,890 deaths
Netherlands – 41,973 cases, 5,306 deaths
Ecuador – 30,298 cases, 1,654 deaths
Saudi Arabia – 33,731 cases, 219 deaths
Switzerland – 30,126 cases, 1,810 deaths
Portugal – 26,715 cases, 1,105 deaths
Mexico – 29,616 cases, 2,961 deaths
Sweden – 24,623 cases, 3,040 deaths
Pakistan – 25,837 cases, 594 deaths
Chile – 24,581 cases, 285 deaths
Ireland – 22,385 cases, 1,403 deaths
Singapore – 20,939 cases, 20 deaths
Belarus – 20,168 cases, 116 deaths
Qatar – 18,890 cases, 12 deaths
Israel – 16,381 cases, 240 deaths
Austria – 15,752 cases, 609 deaths
United Arab Emirates – 16,240 cases, 165 deaths
Japan – 15,477 cases, 577 deaths
Poland – 15,047 cases, 755 deaths
Romania – 14,499 cases, 888 deaths
Ukraine – 13,691 cases, 340 deaths
Indonesia – 12,776 cases, 930 deaths
Bangladesh – 12,425 cases, 199 deaths
South Korea – 10,822 cases, 256 deaths
Denmark – 10,281 cases, 514 deaths
Philippines – 10,343 cases, 685 deaths
Serbia – 9,848 cases, 206 deaths
Dominican Republic – 9,095 cases, 373 deaths
Colombia – 9,456 cases, 407 deaths
Norway – 8,034 cases, 217 deaths
Czech Republic – 8,031 cases, 270 deaths
Panama – 7,868 cases, 225 deaths
South Africa – 8,232 cases, 161 deaths
Egypt – 7,981 cases, 482 deaths
Australia – 6,913 cases, 97 deaths
Malaysia – 6,467 cases, 107 deaths
Kuwait – 6,567 cases, 44 deaths
Finland – 5,673 cases, 255 deaths
Morocco – 5,548 cases, 183 deaths
Argentina – 5,371 cases, 282 deaths
Algeria – 5,182 cases, 483 deaths
Moldova – 4,605 cases, 145 deaths
Kazakhstan – 4,578 cases, 30 deaths
Luxembourg – 3,859 cases, 100 deaths
Bahrain – 4,199 cases, 8 deaths
Afghanistan – 3,563 cases, 106 deaths
Hungary – 3,178 cases, 392 deaths
Thailand – 3,000 cases, 55 deaths
Nigeria – 3,526 cases, 107 deaths
Oman – 2,958 cases, 15 deaths
Ghana – 3,091 cases, 18 deaths
Greece – 2,678 cases, 148 deaths
Armenia – 2884 cases, 42 deaths
Iraq – 2,543 cases, 102 deaths
Uzbekistan – 2,298 cases, 10 deaths
Croatia – 2,125 cases, 86 deaths
Cameroon – 2,267 cases, 108 deaths
Azerbaijan – 2,204 cases, 28 deaths
Bosnia and Herzegovina – 2,027 cases, 90 deaths
Iceland – 1,801 cases, 10 deaths
Estonia – 1,720 cases, 56 deaths
Guinea – 1,927 cases, 11 deaths
Bulgaria – 1,865 cases, 84 deaths
Cuba – 1,729 cases, 73 deaths
Bolivia – 2,081 cases, 102 deaths
North Macedonia – 1,572 cases, 89 deaths
New Zealand – 1,490 cases, 21 deaths
Slovenia – 1,449 cases, 99 deaths
Ivory Coast – 1,571 cases, 20 deaths
Lithuania – 1,433 cases, 49 deaths
Slovakia – 1,445 cases, 26 deaths
Senegal – 1,492 cases, 13 deaths
Honduras – 1,685 cases, 105 deaths
Djibouti – 1,133 cases, 3 deaths
Tunisia – 1,026 cases, 44 deaths
Latvia – 909 cases, 18 deaths
Cyprus – 889 cases, 15 deaths
Kosovo – 861 cases, 27 deaths
Kyrgyzstan – 906 cases, 12 deaths
Somalia – 873 cases, 44 deaths
Albania – 842 cases, 31 deaths
Sudan – 930 cases, 52 deaths
Sri Lanka – 824 cases, 9 deaths
Niger – 781 cases, 42 deaths
Andorra – 752 cases, 47 deaths
Costa Rica – 765 cases, 6 deaths
Lebanon – 784 cases, 25 deaths
Guatemala – 832 cases, 23 deaths
Democratic Republic of the Congo – 897 cases, 36 deaths
Burkina Faso – 736 cases, 48 deaths
Uruguay – 684 cases, 17 deaths
Mali – 650 cases, 32 deaths
Georgia – 623 cases, 9 deaths
San Marino – 622 cases, 41 deaths
El Salvador – 742 cases, 15 deaths
Maldives – 648 cases, 3 deaths
Kenya – 607 cases, 29 deaths
Malta – 486 cases, 5 deaths
Tanzania – 480 cases, 16 deaths
Jamaica – 488 cases, 9 deaths
Jordan – 494 cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan – 440 cases, 6 deaths
Paraguay – 462 cases, 10 deaths
Guinea-Bissau – 564 cases, 2 deaths
Gabon – 504 cases, 8 deaths
Occupied Palestinian territories – 375 cases, 2 deaths
Venezuela – 381 cases, 10 deaths
Mauritius – 332 cases, 10 deaths
Montenegro – 324 cases, 8 deaths
Equatorial Guinea – 439 cases, 4 deaths
Tajikistan – 461 cases, 12 deaths
Vietnam – 288 cases
Rwanda – 271 cases
Republic of the Congo – 274 cases, 10 deaths
Sierra Leone – 231 cases, 16 deaths
Cape Verde – 218 cases, 2 deaths
Sao Tome and Principe – 187 cases, 4 deaths
Chad – 253 cases, 27 deaths
Liberia – 189 cases, 20 deaths
Myanmar – 176 cases, 6 deaths
Madagascar – 193 cases
Ethiopia – 191 cases, 4 deaths
Brunei – 141 cases, 1 death
Zambia – 153 cases, 4 deaths
Togo – 135 cases, 9 deaths
Cambodia – 122 cases
Eswatini – 153 cases, 2 deaths
Trinidad and Tobago – 116 cases, 8 deaths
Haiti – 129 cases, 12 deaths
Uganda – 101 cases
Benin – 140 cases, 2 deaths
Monaco – 95 cases, 4 deaths
Guyana – 93 cases, 10 deaths
Central African Republic – 94 cases
Bahamas – 92 cases, 11 deaths
Barbados – 82 cases, 7 deaths
Liechtenstein – 82 cases, 1 death
Neptal – 101 cases
Mozambique – 81 cases
Libya – 64 cases, 3 deaths
South Sudan – 74 cases
Syria – 45 cases, 3 deaths
Malawi – 43 cases, 3 deaths
Mongolia – 42 cases
Eritrea – 39 cases
Angola – 36 cases, 2 deaths
Zimbabwe – 34 cases, 4 deaths
Antigua and Barbuda – 25 cases, 3 deaths
East Timor – 24 cases
Botswana – 23 cases, 1 death
Yemen – 25 cases, 5 deaths
Grenada – 21 cases
Laos – 19 cases
Belize – 18 cases, 2 deaths
Fiji – 18 cases
Saint Lucia – 18 cases
Gambia – 18 cases, 1 death
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 17 cases
Dominica – 16 cases
Namibia – 16 cases
Nicaragua – 16 cases, 5 deaths
Burundi – 15 cases, 1 death
Saint Kitts and Nevis – 15 cases
Vatican – 12 cases
Seychelles – 11 cases
Suriname – 10 cases, 1 death
Mauritania – 8 cases, 1 death
Papua New Guinea – 8 cases
Bhutan – 7 cases
Western Sahara – 6 cases
Comoros – 8 case, 1 death
Japan backs coronavirus drug; Moscow keeps lockdown: Live updates
Over 275,000 have died worldwide while more than 1.3 million have recovered as countries weigh easing of lockdown rules.
Japan has approved the antiviral drug remdesivir for coronavirus treatment in a fast-track review just four days after a United States company submitted an application.
Italy became the third country in the world to record 30,000 deaths from the coronavirus, reporting 243 new fatalities compared with a daily tally of 274 the day before.
- Authorities in Moscow have extended a lockdown in the capital until the end of the month.
The administration of US President Donald Trump shelved a document with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen public places during the still-raging coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team obtained by the AP news agency.
- More than 275,000 worldwide have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, with cases up around 4 million and more than 1.3 million recovered.
Here are the latest updates:
Saturday, May 9
07:36 GMT – Latest figures by Singapore
Singapore’s health ministry reported 753 new coronavirus infections, taking the city-state’s total to 22,460.
The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. Nine are permanent residents.
07:23 GMT – Sudan extends Khartoum curfew to slow virus
The state of Khartoum in Sudan extended for 10 more days a curfew that has been in place since April 18.
The state, the smallest but also the most populous, is the hardest hit in the country. To date, it has recorded 1,111 confirmed infections and 59 related deaths.
Travel between the capital, Khartoum, and other Sudanese states will be banned, the official SUNA news agency reported.
06:46 GMT – Bolsonaro the ‘biggest threat’ to Brazil’s coronavirus response
The Lancet, a leading medical journal, has described President Jair Bolsonaro as “perhaps the biggest threat” to Brazil’s ability to successfully fight the coronavirus pandemic as the country is quickly emerging as a hotspot for COVID-19.
On Friday, Brazil’s Ministry of Health registered 10,222 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 751 related deaths, a daily high. That brought the total of confirmed cases in the country to 145,328 and deaths to 9,897.
06:14 GMT – China willing to help N.Korea in fight against virus
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, offering Beijing’s support in the fight against the coronavirus.
Quoting Xi’s letter, Chinese state television said the Chinese president was very concerned about the situation in North Korea and the health of its people.
The supportive message came a day after Kim congratulated Xi for his handling of the pandemic and “highly appreciating that he is seizing a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic”.
05:33 GMT – Coronavirus forces Russia to scale down Victory Day in blow to Putin
Russia marks 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on Saturday, but the coronavirus outbreak has forced it to scale back celebrations seen as boosting support for the Kremlin.
With coronavirus infections rising, President Vladimir Putin last month postponed the highlight of Victory Day celebrations, a massive parade on Red Square that showcases Moscow’s most sophisticated military hardware, to an unspecified date.
Putin has described Victory Day celebrations as sacred to Russians but said a big public event was too risky during the pandemic. As of Friday, Russia had reported 187,859 coronavirus cases and 1,723 deaths.
05:04 GMT – Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, one new death
Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and one more death on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,004 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January, according to Reuters news agency.
A 68-year-old man from Bangkok died, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Of the new cases, two are from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing people due to high infection rates. One was linked with previous cases and one had a risk history from public places, he said.
04:32 GMT – South Korea reports 18 new cases
South Korea on Saturday reported 18 fresh cases of the new coronavirus, including 12 in Seoul, as health workers scrambled to trace contacts following a slew of transmissions linked to clubgoers.
The latest infections brought national totals to 10,840 cases and 256 deaths.
Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a virus briefing that officials are mapping out plans to share hospital capacities between the capital and nearby towns to ensure swift transport of patients so that a spike of infections in one area doesn’t overwhelm the health care system. He said the plans will go into effect if the daily jump in infections exceeds 100, which hasn’t happened since April 1.
04:01 GMT – Australia’s biggest states hold off relaxing COVID-19 lockdowns
Australia’s most populous states held back from easing COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday even as some states allowed small gatherings and got ready to open restaurants in line with the federal government’s three-stage plan for reopening businesses.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday outlined plans to remove most curbs by July in a three-step process to get nearly 1 million people back to work, as the country has reined in new COVID-19 infections to less than 20 a day with strict lockdowns.
Australia’s total deaths from COVID-19 remain just below 100, while the number of cases were close to 7,000.
03:09 GMT – China reports one new coronavirus case, 15 asymptomatic cases
China reported one new coronavirus case at the end of Friday, unchanged from the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Saturday.
One new imported case was recorded on May 8, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for Friday, versus 16 the previous day.
China’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,887, although 78,000 cases have recovered, while the official death toll remains unchanged at 4,633.
02:50 GMT – Brazil’s Supreme Court asked to roll back restrictions
Brazil’s economy minister warns there could soon be product shortages in supermarkets if state quarantine measures are allowed to continue.
Paulo Guedes told an audience at the Supreme Court, including its chief justice, that Latin America’s largest market is at risk of “collapse” similar to what happened in neighboring Venezuela.
Guedes was joined by President Jair Bolsonaro and a group of industry leaders, who together walked to the top court to make their case for rollback of restrictions even as Brazil’s coronavirus cases continue to surge.
02:26 GMT – US military official close to Trump, Pence positive of coronavirus
A military member working in close proximity to President Donald Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus. The White House said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health.”
Spokesman Hogan Gidley says in a statement the military member works “on the White House campus” and tested positive on Wednesday.
02:01 GMT – Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,251 to 168,551
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,251 to 168,551, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 147 to 7,369, the tally showed.
01:45 GMT – Argentina extends quarantine for capital, relaxes elsewhere
Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez has extended until May 24 a quarantine for its capital Buenos Aires but relaxed the restriction aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus elsewhere in the country.
The lockdown, which was in place since March 20 and is due to expire on Sunday, will remain in place in the capital and its outskirts, Fernandez said in a televised address.
Fernandez said he was “extremely proud” of Argentines for observing the strict social isolation measures. As of Friday, the country had registered 5,611 confirmed cases of the virus and 293 deaths.
01:15 GMT – US lawmakers urge support for Taiwan at WHO, amid COVID-19 fight
The leaders of US congressional foreign affairs committees have written to more than 50 countries asking them to support Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization, citing the need for the broadest effort possible to fight the coronavirus pandemic, congressional sources told Reuters.
Taiwan, which is not a member of the United Nations, has been excluded from the WHO, which is a U.N. agency, due to objections from China.
“As the world works to combat the spread of the COVID-19, a novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, it has never been more important to ensure all countries prioritize global health and safety over politics,” the lawmakers said in their letter, sent on Friday, and seen by Reuters.
00:10 GMT – Three nurses murdered in Mexico as coronavirus reaches peak transmission
Three nurses, all sisters, were found dead with signs of strangulation in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, officials said on Friday, an apparent triple murder that follows a series of assaults on health workers in the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials said they were investigating the crime but that the motive was not clear. Health workers have faced increased aggression in Mexico in recent weeks over fears of contagion.
Javier Guerrero, a top official for Mexico’s main public health service IMSS in Coahuila, described the deaths of the three nurses as murders. They “happened at a moment when our health workers are the most important element to face the health crisis”, he said.
00:01 GMT – Germany’s Merkel, Pope Francis discuss coronavirus pandemic
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office says the German leader has discussed the coronavirus pandemic with Pope Francis in a phone conversation, AP news agency reported on Saturday.
Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert says that during the call, the chancellor and the pontiff advocated support for poor countries in the virus crisis. He says it centred on “the global humanitarian and political situation in view of the corona pandemic” and on the significance of solidarity in Europe and the world.
Merkel invited Francis to visit Germany when that is possible again.
____________________________________________________________________
Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I’m Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES
