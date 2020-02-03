New cases of infection with a novel strain of coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, are being reported daily around the world.

In China, at least 361 people have died, the government said on Monday. At least 17,205 people have been infected across the country.

More:

Dozens of cases have also been confirmed in several countries in the Asia-Pacific region as well as Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Here are the countries and territories that have so far confirmed cases of the new coronavirus:

Australia – 12

Australia has confirmed 12 cases of the virus as of February 2: Four in New South Wales, four in Victoria, two in South Australia and two in Queensland.

Most of the patients arrived in the country from Wuhan or Hubei province.

Cambodia – 1

Cambodia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on January 27.

Minister of Health Mam Bunheng said the patient was a 60-year-old Chinese national in the coastal city of Sihanoukville.

Canada – 4

Canada has confirmed four cases of the coronavirus as of February 2.

China – 17,205

As of the end of February 2, the number of people infected was confirmed at 17,205 in mainland China, most of them in and around Wuhan.

At least 361 people have died, nearly all of them in Hubei Province, but officials have confirmed a number of deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

The city of Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, has confirmed eight cases.

In Hong Kong, 14 people are known to have been infected, with hundreds of suspected cases reported.

Finland – 1

A Chinese tourist who was admitted to hospital for tests has been confirmed as having been infected with the coronavirus.

The patient is said to be a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan.

France – 6

There are six confirmed cases of the coronavirus in France, the first European country to be affected. The most recent was a doctor who contracted the virus after treating patients.

France’s health minister has said it is likely that there will be more cases and that authorities are surveying all everyone the patients have come into contact with since arriving in France.

Germany – 8

Germany confirmed its eighth case of coronavirus on February 1.

The patient is a 33-year-old man who lives in Munich and is an employee of a company where six of the people with previously confirmed cases work.

The other infected person is the child of one of the employees.

India – 2

On February 2, a second positive case of the coronavirus was reported in India’s southern state of Kerala, the country’s health ministry said.

The patient is a young woman who returned to India from China on January 24. The first case, reported on January 30, was a student at Wuhan University who returned to Kerala.

Italy – 2

Doctors confirmed on January 30 that two Chinese tourists had tested positive for the coronavirus in Italy.

The tourists, reportedly husband and wife, were being held in isolation in the Spallanzani Infectious Diseases Institute in Rome.

Police sealed off the room they had been staying in at a hotel in the centre of the capital, and other Chinese tourists who had arrived in Italy as part of the same tour group were being tested for the virus, Italian media said.

Japan – 20

On February 1, Japan’s health ministry reported three new cases, bringing the number of infections in the country to 20, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.

The new cases were three people who returned from Wuhan on government-chartered flights.

Malaysia – 8

Malaysia confirmed its eighth case of coronavirus infection on January 30. All eight cases involve Chinese nationals.

Nepal – 1

Nepal said on January 24 that a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had tested positive for the deadly disease.

The patient, who was initially quarantined, recovered and was discharged. The government said surveillance has been increased at the airport “and suspicious patients entering Nepal are being monitored”.

The Philippines – 2

Philippine health officials confirmed the first death from coronavirus outside China on February 2.

The man who died was the 44-year-old partner of a woman who was diagnosed with the coronavirus on January 30. She remains in stable condition in hospital.

The couple had arrived in the Philippines on January 21, travelling through Cebu and Negros before arriving in the capital, Manila.

Russia – 2

Russia has reported its first two cases of coronavirus on January 31.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said the infected patients were Chinese nationals who had now been isolated.

Golikova said the patients are in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, and in the Tyumen region, bordering Kazakhstan.

Singapore – 18

Singapore on February 1 announced two new infections, bringing the city-state’s total to 18.

South Korea – 15

South Korea on February 2 reported three new confirmed cases of the infection, bringing the total to 15 cases in the country.

They include a South Korean man in his 20s who returned from Wuhan on a chartered plane on January 31, a 40-year-old Chinese woman whose husband was diagnosed with the virus on February 1, and a 43-year-old South Korean man who returned from Wuhan on January 20.

READ MORE Coronavirus: All you need to know about symptoms and risks

Spain – 1

Spain reported its first case on January 31 in a man on the island of La Gomera in the Canaries. He was one of five people isolated after coming into contact with an infected German man.

Sri Lanka – 1

Sri Lanka confirmed its first case of coronavirus on January 27.

The patient was identified as a 43-year-old Chinese woman from Hubei Province who had arrived in Sri Lanka as a tourist. She was admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Sweden – 1

Sweden’s Public Health Agency said on January 31, that a woman had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept isolated at a hospital in southern Sweden.

The woman had visited the Wuhan area in China and experienced cough symptoms after she arrived in Sweden. She contacted a hospital in southern Sweden where she is being treated. She is not gravely ill, the agency said.

Taiwan – 10

Taiwan has confirmed 10 cases, including two Chinese women in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

Thailand – 19

Thailand has detected 19 infections, including its first case of human-to-human transmission.

United Arab Emirates – 5

The UAE confirmed its fifth case on February 1 in a Chinese national who came from Wuhan. UAE authorities previously said at least four Chinese nationals from one family had been confirmed to have coronavirus.

They were the first cases reported in the Middle East.

United Kingdom – 2

The UK confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus on January 31 in two patients from the same family in England.

“The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus,” said Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer.

“The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contact the patients had, to prevent further spread,” he added.

United States – 8

The US confirmed eight cases of the virus on February 1. There are three in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona, one in Massachusetts and one in Washington state.

Vietnam – 8

Vietnam reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to eight.

The latest patients were on the same flight from Wuhan to Vietnam and had close contact with the people already detected with the virus, authorities said.