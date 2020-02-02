New cases of infection with a novel strain of coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, are being reported daily around the world.

In China, at least 304 people have died and 14,380 people have been infected across the country, according to the government on Saturday.

Dozens of cases have also been confirmed in several countries in the Asia-Pacific region as well as states in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Here are the countries that have so far confirmed cases of the new coronavirus:

Australia – 12

Australia has confirmed 12 cases of the virus on February 1. Most of the patients arrived in the country from Wuhan or Hubei province.

Cambodia – 1

Cambodia confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country on January 27.

Minister of Health Mam Bunheng said the patient was a 60-year-old Chinese national in the coastal city of Sihanoukville.

Canada – 4

Canada has confirmed four cases of the coronavirus as of February 1.

China – 14,380

As of the end of February 1, 14,380 people were confirmed as having been infected in mainland China, most of them in and around Wuhan.

At least 304 people have died, nearly all in Hubei Province, but officials have confirmed a number of deaths elsewhere including in the capital Beijing.

The city of Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, has confirmed seven cases.

In Hong Kong, 14 people are known to have been infected, with hundreds of suspected cases reported.

France – 6

There are six confirmed of the coronavirus in France, the first European country to be affected, the most recent being a doctor who contracted the virus after treating patients.

France’s health minister has said it is likely that there will be more cases and that authorities are surveying all the people that the patients have come into contact with since arriving in France.

Finland – 1

A Chinese tourist who was admitted to hospital for tests has been confirmed as having been infected with the coronavirus.

The patient is said to be a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan.

Germany – 8

Germany has confirmed its eighth case of coronavirus, the Bavarian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The patient is a 33-year-old man who lives in Munich and is an employee of a company where six of the people with previously confirmed cases work.

The other infected person is a child of one of the employees.

India – 1

India reported its first case of the coronavirus on January 30 in the southern state of Kerala, the government said in a statement.

The patient – a student at Wuhan University – has tested positive for the virus and is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the statement added.

Italy – 2

Doctors confirmed two Chinese tourists had tested positive for the coronavirus in Italy.

The tourists, reportedly husband and wife, were being held in isolation in the Spallanzani Infectious Diseases Institute in Rome.

Police sealed off the room they had been staying at a hotel in the centre of the capital, and other Chinese tourists who had arrived in Italy as part of the same tour group were being tested for the virus, Italian media said.

Japan – 20

On February 1, Japan’s health ministry reported three new cases, bringing the number of infections in the country to 20, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.

The new cases were three people who returned from Wuhan on government-chartered flights.

Malaysia – 8

Malaysia confirmed its eighth case of coronavirus infection on January 30. All eight cases involve Chinese nationals.

Nepal – 1

Nepal said a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had tested positive for the deadly disease.

The patient, who was initially quarantined, recovered and was discharged. The government said surveillance has been increased at the airport “and suspicious patients entering Nepal are being monitored”.

Philippines – 1

Philippine health officials confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus on January 30.

A 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the country from Wuhan on January 21, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.

Duque said the patient, confined in a government hospital, is currently asymptomatic.

Russia – 2

Russia has reported its first two cases of coronavirus on January 31.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said the infected patients were Chinese nationals who had now been isolated.

Golikova said the patients are in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, and in the Tyumen region, which borders Kazakhstan.

Singapore – 18

Singapore on February 1 announced two new infections, bringing the city-state’s total to 18.

South Korea – 12

South Korea on February 1 confirmed a new case of the virus – a 49-year-old Chinese man who worked as a tour guide in Japan.

He arrived in South Korea from Japan on January 19, authorities said. This case takes the country’s total to 12.

Spain – 1

Spain reported its first case on January 31 in a man on the island of La Gomera in the Canaries who was one of five people isolated after coming into contact with a German man with the illness.

Sri Lanka – 1

Sri Lanka confirmed its first case of coronavirus on January 27.

The patient was identified as a 43-year-old Chinese woman from Hubei Province who had arrived in Sri Lanka as a tourist. She was admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Sweden – 1

Sweden’s Public Health Agency said on Friday, January 31, that a woman had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept isolated at a hospital in southern Sweden.

The woman had visited the Wuhan area in China and experienced cough symptoms after she arrived in Sweden. She contacted a hospital in southern Sweden where she is being treated. She is not gravely ill, the agency said.

Taiwan – 10

Taiwan has uncovered 10 cases so far. Among the latest cases is a Taiwanese woman who had been working in Wuhan before returning home on January 20. The island’s authorities have since advised against travel to Wuhan and Hubei Province and on January 24 said any arrivals from Wuhan would be rejected by immigration.

All arrivals from the rest of China – including Hong Kong and Macau – must fill out health declaration forms on arrival.

The territory has also banned the export of face masks for a month to ensure domestic supplies.

Thailand – 19

Thailand has detected 19 infections so far, including its first case of human-to-human transmission.

United Kingdom – 2

The United Kingdom confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus on January 31 in two patients from the same family in England.

“The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus,” said Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer.

“The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contact the patients had, to prevent further spread,” he added.

United States – 8

The US has confirmed eight cases of the virus – three in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona, one in Massachusetts and one in Washington state.

United Arab Emirates – 5

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed its fifth case on February 1 in a Chinese national who came from Wuhan.

UAE authorities previously said at least four Chinese nationals coming from one family had been confirmed with coronavirus. They were the first cases reported in the Middle East.

Vietnam – 6

Vietnam reported its sixth case on February 1. State media said the latest case was a 25-year-old hotel receptionist in the central Khanh Hoa province.