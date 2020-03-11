Infections with the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, have been reported around the world.
-
New cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December are being reported daily around the world.
More than 4,000 people have died globally from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while more than 113,00 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries, according to the World Health Organization.
More:
Here are the countries that have so far confirmed coronavirus cases:
Afghanistan – 4
Albania – 2
Algeria – 20
Andorra – 1
Argentina – 9 cases, 1 death
Armenia – 1
Australia – 80 cases, 3 deaths
Austria – 104
Azerbaijan – 9
Bahrain – 85
Belarus – 6
Belgium – 200
Bosnia – 3
Brazil – 19
Brunei – 6
Burkina Faso – 2
Bulgaria – 4
Cambodia – 2
Cameroon – 2
Canada – 71, 1 death
China – 80,859 cases, 3,119 deaths
The region of Macau has confirmed 10 cases, while Hong Kong reported 114 confirmed cases.
Colombia – 1
Costa Rica – 5
Croatia – 12
Cyprus – 3
Czech Republic – 40
Denmark – 31
Democratic Republic of Congo – 1
Dominican Republic – 2
Ecuador – 14
Egypt – 59, 1 death
Estonia – 10
Finland – 23
France – 1,126 cases, 30 deaths
Georgia – 13
Germany – 1,112, 2 deaths
Greece – 73
Hong Kong – 114
Hungary – 5
Iceland – 50
India – 47
Indonesia – 4
Iran – 8,042 cases, 291 deaths
Iraq – 54 cases, 4 deaths
Ireland – 21
Israel – 39
Italy – 10,149 cases, 631 deaths
Japan – 488 and 705 cases, 15 deaths
A total of 705 people on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama had tested positive for the virus. Seven people – five Japanese and one British – who were on the ship have died.
Japan does not include the people on board as part of its national tally, in accordance with WHO guidance. The national tally is 488 as of March 9, including 6 deaths.
Jordan – 1
Kuwait – 69
Latvia – 1
Lebanon – 41, 1 death
Lithuania – 1
Luxembourg – 3
Malaysia – 93
Maldives – 2
Malta – 3
Mexico – 7
Moldova – 1
Monaco – 1
Morocco – 3, 1 death
Mongolia – 1
Nepal – 1
Netherlands – 382 cases, 4 deaths
New Zealand – 5
Nigeria – 2
North Macedonia – 3
Norway – 169
Oman – 16
Pakistan – 16
Paraguay – 1
Panama – 1
Palestine – 29
Peru – 6
Philippines – 35 cases, 1 death
Poland – 11
Portugal – 21
Qatar – 24
Romania – 13
Russia – 15
San Marino – 27 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia – 20
Senegal – 4
Serbia – 4
Singapore – 138
Slovakia – 3
Slovenia – 12
South Africa – 7
South Korea – 7, 513 cases, 53 deaths
Spain – 1204, 28 deaths
Sri Lanka – 1
Sweden – 161
Switzerland – 281 cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan – 45 cases, 1 death
Thailand – 50
Togo- 1
Tunisia – 5
Ukraine – 1
United Arab Emirates – 59
United Kingdom – 373 cases, 6 deaths
United States – 566 cases, 22 deaths
The cases in the US include those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
Vatican City – 1
Vietnam – 21
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES