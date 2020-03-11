New cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December are being reported daily around the world.

More than 4,000 people have died globally from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while more than 113,00 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Here are the countries that have so far confirmed coronavirus cases:

Afghanistan – 4

Albania – 2

Algeria – 20

Andorra – 1

Argentina – 9 cases, 1 death

Armenia – 1

Australia – 80 cases, 3 deaths

Austria – 104

Azerbaijan – 9

Bahrain – 85

Belarus – 6

Belgium – 200

Bosnia – 3

Brazil – 19

Brunei – 6

Burkina Faso – 2

Bulgaria – 4

Cambodia – 2

Cameroon – 2

Canada – 71, 1 death

China – 80,859 cases, 3,119 deaths

The region of Macau has confirmed 10 cases, while Hong Kong reported 114 confirmed cases.

Colombia – 1

Costa Rica – 5

Croatia – 12

Cyprus – 3

Czech Republic – 40

Denmark – 31

Democratic Republic of Congo – 1

Dominican Republic – 2

Ecuador – 14

Egypt – 59, 1 death

Estonia – 10

Finland – 23

France – 1,126 cases, 30 deaths

Georgia – 13

Germany – 1,112, 2 deaths

Greece – 73

Hong Kong – 114

Hungary – 5

Iceland – 50

India – 47

Indonesia – 4

Iran – 8,042 cases, 291 deaths

Iraq – 54 cases, 4 deaths

Ireland – 21

Israel – 39

Italy – 10,149 cases, 631 deaths

Japan – 488 and 705 cases, 15 deaths

A total of 705 people on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama had tested positive for the virus. Seven people – five Japanese and one British – who were on the ship have died.

Japan does not include the people on board as part of its national tally, in accordance with WHO guidance. The national tally is 488 as of March 9, including 6 deaths.

Jordan – 1

Kuwait – 69

Latvia – 1

Lebanon – 41, 1 death

Lithuania – 1

Luxembourg – 3

Malaysia – 93

Maldives – 2

Malta – 3

Mexico – 7

Moldova – 1

Monaco – 1

Morocco – 3, 1 death

Mongolia – 1

Nepal – 1

Netherlands – 382 cases, 4 deaths

New Zealand – 5

Nigeria – 2

North Macedonia – 3

Norway – 169

Oman – 16

Pakistan – 16

Paraguay – 1

Panama – 1

Palestine – 29

Peru – 6

Philippines – 35 cases, 1 death

Poland – 11

Portugal – 21

Qatar – 24

Romania – 13

Russia – 15

San Marino – 27 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia – 20

Senegal – 4

Serbia – 4

Singapore – 138

Slovakia – 3

Slovenia – 12

South Africa – 7

South Korea – 7, 513 cases, 53 deaths

Spain – 1204, 28 deaths

Sri Lanka – 1

Sweden – 161

Switzerland – 281 cases, 2 deaths

Taiwan – 45 cases, 1 death

Thailand – 50

Togo- 1

Tunisia – 5

Ukraine – 1

United Arab Emirates – 59

United Kingdom – 373 cases, 6 deaths

United States – 566 cases, 22 deaths

The cases in the US include those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Vatican City – 1

Vietnam – 21