Infections with the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, have been reported around the world.

  • New cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December are being reported daily around the world.

    More than 4,000 people have died globally from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while more than 113,00 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries, according to the World Health Organization.

    Here are the countries that have so far confirmed coronavirus cases:

    Afghanistan – 4

    Albania – 2

    Algeria – 20

    Andorra – 1

    Argentina – 9 cases, 1 death

    Armenia – 1

    Australia – 80 cases, 3 deaths

    Austria – 104

    Azerbaijan – 9

    Bahrain – 85

    Belarus – 6

    Belgium – 200

    Bosnia – 3

    Brazil – 19

    Brunei – 6

    Burkina Faso – 2

    Bulgaria – 4

    Cambodia – 2

    Cameroon – 2

    Canada – 71, 1 death

    China – 80,859 cases, 3,119 deaths

    The region of Macau has confirmed 10 cases, while Hong Kong reported 114 confirmed cases.

    Colombia – 1

    Costa Rica – 5

    Croatia – 12

    Cyprus – 3

    Czech Republic – 40

    Denmark – 31

    Democratic Republic of Congo – 1

    Dominican Republic – 2

    Ecuador – 14

    Egypt – 59, 1 death

    Estonia – 10

    Finland – 23

    France – 1,126 cases, 30 deaths

    Georgia – 13

    Germany – 1,112, 2 deaths

    Greece – 73

    Hong Kong – 114

    Hungary – 5

    Iceland – 50

    India – 47

    Indonesia – 4

    Iran – 8,042 cases, 291 deaths

    Iraq – 54 cases, 4 deaths

    Ireland – 21

    Israel – 39

    Italy – 10,149 cases, 631 deaths

    Japan – 488 and 705 cases, 15 deaths

    A total of 705 people on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama had tested positive for the virus. Seven people – five Japanese and one British –  who were on the ship have died.

    Japan does not include the people on board as part of its national tally, in accordance with WHO guidance. The national tally is 488 as of March 9, including 6 deaths.

    Jordan – 1

    Kuwait – 69

    Latvia – 1

    Lebanon – 41, 1 death

    Lithuania – 1

    Luxembourg – 3

    Malaysia – 93

    Maldives – 2

    Malta – 3

    Mexico – 7

    Moldova – 1

    Monaco – 1

    Morocco – 3, 1 death

    Mongolia – 1

    Nepal – 1

    Netherlands – 382 cases, 4 deaths

    New Zealand – 5

    Nigeria – 2

    North Macedonia – 3

    Norway – 169

    Oman – 16

    Pakistan – 16

    Paraguay – 1

    Panama – 1

    Palestine – 29

    Peru – 6

    Philippines – 35 cases, 1 death

    Poland – 11

    Portugal – 21

    Qatar – 24

    Romania – 13

    Russia – 15

    San Marino – 27 cases, 1 death

    Saudi Arabia – 20

    Senegal – 4

    Serbia – 4

    Singapore – 138

    Slovakia – 3

    Slovenia – 12

    South Africa – 7

    South Korea – 7, 513 cases, 53 deaths

    Spain – 1204, 28 deaths

    Sri Lanka – 1

    Sweden – 161

    Switzerland – 281 cases, 2 deaths

    Taiwan – 45 cases, 1 death

    Thailand – 50

    Togo- 1

    Tunisia – 5

    Ukraine – 1

    United Arab Emirates – 59

    United Kingdom – 373 cases, 6 deaths

    United States – 566 cases, 22 deaths

    The cases in the US include those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

    Vatican City – 1

    Vietnam – 21

    SOURCE: AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES

