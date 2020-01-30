New cases of infection with a novel strain of coronavirus, which emerged at a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, are being reported daily around the world.

In China, at least 170 people have died and more than 7,711 cases recorded across the country.

Dozens of cases have also been confirmed in several countries in the Asia-Pacific region as well as Europe and North America.

Outside of mainland China, Thailand has the highest number of cases of infection with 14 cases.

Here are the countries that have so far confirmed cases of the new coronavirus:

Australia – 7

Australia has confirmed seven cases of the virus. Among the most recent was a 21-year-old woman who was on the last flight out of Wuhan to Sydney before China imposed a travel ban.

The other infections were detected in one man who arrived in Melbourne from China and three men in Sydney who had recently arrived from China and tested positive for the disease. They were being treated in isolation units in local hospitals.

Cambodia – 1

Cambodia confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country on January 27.

Health Minister Mam Bunheng said the patient was a 60-year-old Chinese national in the coastal city of Sihanoukville.

Canada – 3

A man who arrived in Toronto with his wife on January 22 after visiting Wuhan has been confirmed to have the coronavirus. The couple were wearing masks on their flight from Guangzhou and took their own transport home from the airport. His wife has also tested positive for the virus.

One case was also confirmed in British Columbia.

Meanwhile, 19 suspected cases being investigated by health officials are from Toronto.

China – 7,711

As of January 30, at least 7,711 people have been confirmed infected in mainland China, most of them in and around Wuhan.

At least 170 people have died, nearly all in Hubei province, but officials have confirmed at least eight deaths elsewhere, including one in Beijing and one in Shanghai and two in Henan.

The Chinese government has imposed drastic curbs on travel to try and rein in the virus; it has also closed tourist sites at what is usually one of the busiest times of the year.

The city of Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, has confirmed seven cases.

In Hong Kong, 10 people are known to have been infected, with hundreds of suspected cases reported.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has declared the outbreak an “emergency” – the city’s highest warning level – and cancelled all official celebrations of the Lunar New Year.

France – 5

There are five known cases of the coronavirus in France, the first European country to be affected.

A 48-year-old man is in hospital in Bordeaux. He had recently travelled to Wuhan and returned to France via the Netherlands.

Two others, a Chinese couple in their early 30s have been hospitalised in Paris.

All three had recently travelled to China and had now been placed in isolation.

France’s health minister has said it is likely that there will be more cases and that authorities are surveying all the people that the patients have come into contact with after arriving in France.

Finland – 1

A Chinese tourist who was admitted to hospital for tests has been confirmed as having been infected with the coronavirus.

The patient is said to be a 32-year-old female from Wuhan.

Germany – 4

Germany confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on January 28 in southern Bavaria.

“A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus,” a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding that the patient was under surveillance in an isolation ward.

The ministry gave no further details on how the patient came to be infected but said he was in a “medically good state”.

The ministry said it considers the risk to the general population to be “low”.

Japan – 11

As of January 29, Japan has at least 11 cases of coronavirus. It is unclear if the number already includes the three new cases announced on Thursday.

The three new cases involved nationals who were evacuated from Wuhan on Wednesday, January 29.

The country’s first case was reported by the health ministry last week: a man who had visited Wuhan and was hospitalised on January 10, four days after his return to Japan.

Malaysia – 8

Malaysia confirmed on Thursday, January 30 its eighth case of coronavirus infection. All were eight cases involve Chinese nationals.

The latest patient is the wife of the seventh person who contacted the virus. Both persons are from Wuhan.

On Wednesday, the government announced three more cases, who were among the patients under investigation group.

Earlier, the government confirmed that a 40-year-old man was being treated in hospital.

A 65-year-old woman and two boys, aged two and 11, were also being kept in an isolation ward at a public hospital, Malaysia’s health minister said.

They are the wife and grandchildren of a 66-year-old man who was found to be infected in Singapore.

Nepal – 1

Nepal said a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had tested positive for the deadly disease.

The patient, who was initially quarantined, recovered and was discharged. The government said surveillance has been increased at the airport “and suspicious patients entering Nepal are being monitored”.

Singapore – 10

Singapore has 10 cases. At least five of the cases involved people who arrived in the city-state from Wuhan for the Lunar New Year holidays.

South Korea – 4

The Korea Centers for Disease Control (KCDC) confirmed South Korea’s fourth case on January 27, saying that a 55-year-old South Korean man who returned from Wuhan on January 20 had tested positive for the virus.

South Korea had reported its first case, a 35-year-old woman who flew in from Wuhan, on January 20. The second case, confirmed on January 24, was a South Korean man in his 50s who returned from working in Wuhan.

On January 26, the KCDC said a 54-year-old South Korean resident of Wuhan who had arrived home on January 20 was the third to test positive for the virus.

Sri Lanka – 1

Sri Lanka confirmed its first case of coronavirus on January 27.

The patient was identified as a 43-year-old Chinese woman from Hubei who had arrived in Sri Lanka as a tourist. She was admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Taiwan – 8

Taiwan has uncovered eight cases so far. Among the latest cases is a Taiwanese woman who had been working in Wuhan before returning home on January 20. The island’s authorities have since advised against travel to Wuhan and Hubei province and on January 24 said any arrivals from Wuhan would be rejected by immigration.

All arrivals from the rest of China – including Hong Kong and Macau – must fill out health declaration forms on arrival.

The territory has also banned the export of face masks for a month to ensure domestic supplies.

Thailand – 14

Thailand has detected 14 cases so far.

Sukhum Kanjanapimai, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said on Tuesday all six latest cases are Chinese tourists from Hubei province who entered Thailand several days ago. They are from Wuhan.

The new cases are two women and four men age 6 to 60. Five of the six new cases are family members.

All six were admitted to a hospital in Nonthaburi province.

United States – 5

The US has confirmed five cases of the virus – two in California, and one each in Arizona, Chicago and Washington state.

United Arab Emirates – 4

According to UAE authorities, at least four Chinese nationals coming from one family have been confirmed with coronavirus. They are the first cases reported in the Middle East.

Vietnam – 2

Vietnam on January 23 confirmed two cases of the virus in a man from Wuhan who travelled to Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month and passed the virus to his son.

Both were being treated in hospital and are stable, Vietnamese health officials said.